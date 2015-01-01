पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:जैतारण शहर में पाइपलाइन बिछाने सड़क ताेड़कर भूला जलदाय विभाग

पालीएक घंटा पहले
जलदाय विभाग द्वारा शहर में बिछाई जा रही पेयजल पाइपलाइन के कार्य को लेकर ठेकेदार द्वारा शहर के विभिन्न जगहों पर खड्डे खोदकर भूल जाने के कारण हर समय हादसे घटित होने का भय बना हुआ है। जलदाय विभाग के ठेकेदार ने शहर में बिजलीघर चौराहा, पावनधाम के सामने, चिकित्सालय के पास पाइपलाइन बिछाने को लेकर सड़क पर खड्डे खोद छोड़ देने के कारण वाहन चालकों व राहगीरों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीणाें ने बताया कि इस संबंध में कई बार अवगत कराया गया, लेकिन काेई कार्रवाई नहीं हाे रही।
लाेग हाे रहे परेशान

  • शहर में जगह-जगह पाइपलाइन बिछाने को लेकर ठेकेदार ने खड्डे खोदकर कार्य को अधूरा छोड़ने से आमजन को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। - नारायणलाल सीरवी, बाबूलाल देवासी, शहरवासी

ठेकेदार काे पाबंद करेंगे

  • जैतारण शहर में पेयजल पाइपलाइन बिछाने को लेकर पड़े अधूरे कार्य को लेकर ठेकेदार को पाबंद कर जल्द पूरा करवाते हैं। - राजेश जायसवाल, सहायक अभियंता, जलदाय विभाग, जैतारण
