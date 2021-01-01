पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:जवाली में 25 कराेड़ से बना रेलवे ओवरब्रिज, बिजली लाइन हटाए बिना ही आवागमन शुरू

पाली/जवाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बार-बार बंद हाेने वाली रेलवे फाटक से मिली निजात - Dainik Bhaskar
बार-बार बंद हाेने वाली रेलवे फाटक से मिली निजात
  • 20 से अधिक गांवों के ग्रामीणों को मिलेगा फायदा, पहले यहां से नाडाेल जाने में 45 मिनट लगते थे, अब 15 मिनट कम लगेंगे

स्थानीय कस्बे से उदयपुर-पाली जोधपुर आने जाने वाले वाहन चालकों को बार बार बंद रेलवे फाटक से निजात मिल गई। रेलवे ओवरब्रिज 25 करोड़ की लागत से तैयार हुआ है। रेलवे ओवरब्रिज का काम मार्च 2020 में पूरा होना था। मगर कोरोना बीमारी के चलते दस माह बाद आवाजाही शुरू हुई। ओवरब्रिज के ऊपर से निकल रही बिजली की लाइन से बड़े वाहन निकलने के समय लाइन से टकराने से हादसा होने की आशंका बनी हुई है।

डिस्काॅम के अधिकारियों के अनुसार लाइन हटाने के लिए रेलवे ओवरब्रिज निर्माण करने वाली कंपनी को एस्टीमेट दे रखा है,जिसकी राशि भरने के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी। जानकारी के अनुसार जवाली रेलवे फाटक संख्या 70 पर 25 करोड़ की लागत से ओवरब्रिज का कार्य पूरा हुआ। यह दस माह पहले शुरू होना था। मगर कोरोना बीमारी के कारण रविवार को आवागमन शुरू किया गया है। इसके बाद लोगों को बार-बार आने-जाने में रेलवे फाटक बंद होने की समस्या से निजात मिल गई।

ओवरब्रिज के ऊपर से निकल रही बिजली लाइन, हो सकता है हादसा

फाटक संख्या सी 70 पर रेलवे विभाग द्वारा बनाए गए ओवरब्रिज के रास्ते से बिजली की लाइन निकल रही है। उसे हटाए बिना ही आवागमन शुरू किया गया, जिससे बड़े वाहन निकलते समय हादसा की आशंका बनी हुई है।

ग्रामीणों काे मिलेगा फायदा

क्षेत्र के बीस से अधिक गांवों के ग्रामीणों को आने-जाने में समय की बचत हाेगी। ओवरब्रिज शुरू होने से खोड़, जवाली, सालरिया, किशनपुरा, इटंदरा मेड़तियान, ढारिया सहित क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों को आने-जाने में समय की बचत होगी।

बिजली लाइन शीघ्र हटा देंगे
हां, ब्रिज के ऊपर से जा रही बिजली लाइन को हटाने के लिए विद्युत विभाग द्वारा एस्टीमेट दे दिया गया है। कुछ कार्रवाई बाकी थी, जो जल्दी ही पूरी कर राशि भर दी जाएगी।
-गोपालसिंह, साइड इंजीनियर।
एस्टीमेट दे दिया है
^विद्युत विभाग द्वारा लाइन हटाने के लिये एस्टीमेट कभी का दे दिया है। राशि भरने के तुरंत बाद लाइन हटाई जाएगी।
-धनराज चौधरी, कनिष्ठ अभियंता, विद्युत विभाग जवाली(रानी)
समय की बचत हाेगी
^जवाली रेलवे ओवरब्रिज शुरू होने से क्षेत्र के हजारों लोगों को समय की बचत के साथ आने जाने की सुविधा भी मिलेगी।
-रूपेश दाधिच, पूर्व सरपंच खाैड़, मुकेश चौधरी खाैड़।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser