पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आरोपी:पत्नी की मदद से नाबालिग काे भगाकर किया दुष्कर्म,महिला काे जेल भेजा, आरोपी पति रिमांड पर

पाली2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तखतगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के धणी गांव से गत 17 अक्टूबर काे एक नाबालिग लड़की काे भगाकर ले जाने व उससे दुष्कर्म करने के मामले में गिरफ्तार आराेपी गाेविंदराम वाल्मीकि व उसकी पत्नी मीरा काे पुलिस ने मंगलवार काे मजिस्ट्रेट के समक्ष पेश किया। काेर्ट ने इस मामले में अाराेपी महिला काे न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में जेल भेज दिया, जबकि उसके पति काे रिमांड पर दिया है।

पुलिस आराेपी काे पुष्कर ले जाकर घटनास्थल की तस्दीक कराएगी। पुलिस के अनुसार धणा गांव का आराेपी गाेविंद वाल्मीकि पुत्र बाबूलाल गत 17 अक्टूबर काे एक नाबालिग लड़की काे भगा कर ले गया। घटना में उसकी पत्नी मीरा भी शामिल थी। इस संबंध में मुकदमा दर्ज करने के बाद तखतगढ़ थाना प्रभारी राजेंद्र चाैधरी के नेतृत्व में टीम ने अजमेर के पुष्कर से पीड़िता काे दस्तयाब किया, जबकि अाराेपी दंपती काे भी पकड़

कर तखतगढ़ लाया। पीड़िता ने आराेपी गाेविंद पर उसके साथ 7 दिन तक अलग-अलग जगह पर दुष्कर्म करने के बयान दिए, जबकि पीड़िता ने कहा कि गांव से भगा कर विभिन्न जगहाें पर ले जाने के दाैरान अाराेपी की पत्नी भी साथ थी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने आराेपी दंपती काे साेमवार काे गिरफ्तार किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें