बहुमान:मुख्य सचिव बने बनने पर निरंजन आर्य का स्वागत करने जयपुर पहुंचे प्रतिनिधि

चंडावल5 घंटे पहले
  • आर्य का 21 किलो की माला व साफा पहनाकर बहुमान

स्थानीय ग्राम सहित सोजत तहसील के मगरा व पश्चिमी क्षेत्र के गांवों के ग्रामीणों ने किसान कांग्रेस के जिला अध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र लहर की अगुवाई में जयपुर पहुंचकर मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य का 21 किलो मालाहार व साफ़ा पहनाकर बहुमान किया। इस मौके मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य ने सभी आगन्तुक ग्रामीणों का आभार प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि सोजत क्षेत्र का सर्वांगीण विकास प्राथमिकता से करवाया जाएगा।

इस मौके पर सरपंच घेवरचंद भाटिया चण्डावल, राजेन्द्र किसान, डाॅ.सोहनलाल सीरवी, बंशीधर वैष्णव सान्डिया, सरपंच प्रतिनिधि सत्यनारायण गुर्जर उदेका,रतनाराम भाना सरपंच देवली कलाँ, खोखरा सरपंच लुंबाराम मेगवाल, गणपत चौकिदार, भैनाराम जाट, मुकेश जाट कानावास, उगमराज चौहान , प्रधानाचार्य श्रवण परिहार, पुखराज सीरवी, घेवर राम सीरवी वार्ड पंच, दिलीप जाट तिरुपति, पटवारी सुनील कुमार, सुखदेव गुर्जर,सवाई देवासी केलवाद, वेनाराम गुर्जर सहित अनेक लोगो ने मुख्य सचिव बने निरंजन आर्य को बधाई दी।

प्रदेश के हर जरूरतमंद व्यक्ति को लाभान्वित करना ही सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता : आर्य

मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य ने मंगलवार को जयपुर स्थित अपने आवास पर बधाई देने आए लोगों का आभार प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत द्वारा प्रदेश के विकास के लिए चलाए जा रहे निर्धारित कार्यक्रम व योजनाओं का बेहतरीन तरीके से क्रियान्वयन कर प्रदेश के हर जरूरतमंद व्यक्ति को लाभान्वित करना ही उनकी सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता रहेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश में चलाए जा रहे विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों एवं विकास कि सभी योजनाओं में तेजी लाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।

देवासी बंधुओं ने मुख्य सचिव आर्य का किया सम्मान

मंगलवार को देवासी समाज के नेतृत्व में जयपुर स्थित निवास स्थान पर जाकर मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य से मुलाकात कर स्वागत किया। समाज बंधुओं ने सामाजिक मुद्दों पर चर्चा की। कांग्रेस एसबीसी सेल प्रकोष्ठ प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पेमाराम देवासी नेतरा ने मुख्य सचिव से सुमेरपुर के निकट बांकली गांव के निर्दोष पशुपालक तेजाराम देवासी को उदयपुर जिले की वल्लभनगर थाना पुलिस ने डोडा पोस्त तस्करी में गाड़ी चालक बताते हुए उसे गिरफ्तार करने के खिलाफ आक्राेश जताया।

करमावास पट्टा सरपंच पीथाराम सीरवी ने ग्राम पंचायत में पानी समस्या व दोरनड़ी विद्यालय में प्रधानाचार्य की नियुक्ति की मांग की । इस दौरान पाबूदेवरा बर अध्यक्ष राणाराम देवासी, कोषाध्यक्ष खींवाराम देवासी दोरनड़ी,सिंन्दरू सरपंच प्रतिनिधि नरेंद्र देवासी, पाबुराम देवासी बांसिया, कांग्रेस एसबीसी सैल प्रकोष्ठ प्रदेश सचिव वेनाराम गुर्जर रायरा, भंवरलाल आल मादेलाव की ढाणी,सवाई राईका केलवाज, बलदेव देवासी केलवाज व डूंगरसिंह सहित कई समाजबंधु माैजूद रहे।

