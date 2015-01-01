पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:सांडिया से बगड़ी नगर तक 7 करोड़ की लागत से बनेगी सड़क

चंडावल37 मिनट पहले
  • सड़क की चौड़ाई होगी 5.30 मीटर, प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण सड़क योजना में बनेगी 10 किलोमीटर सड़क

समीप के नेशनल हाइवे 162 पर बसे सांडिया गांव से बगड़ी नगर तक करीब 10 किलोमीटर तक प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना में स्वीकृत सड़क का सुदृढ़ीकरण कार्य का का शुभारंभ शिलान्यास कर किया गया। पीडब्लूयूडी तकनीकी सहायक सुंदर टांक ने बताया कि सांडिया-बगड़ी नगर तक करीब 10 किमी ये सड़क करीब 4 दशक पुरानी थी। 10 किलोमीटर दूरी की बनने वाली इस सड़क की चौड़ाई साढ़े पांच मीटर होगी। जबकि पूर्व में यह सड़क महज तीन मीटर ही चौड़ी थी। सड़क की अनुमानित लागत 7 करोड़ रुपए है।
सोजत रोड के रेलवे स्टेशन, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कृषि मंडी,विद्यालयों तथा अस्पतालों से आवाजाही हाेगी आसान

सड़क के शिलान्यास के बाद किसान कांग्रेस के जिला अध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र लहर ने कहा कि लगभग 10 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क का निर्माण हाेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सड़क के बन जाने से सोजत रोड के रेलवे स्टेशन, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कृषि मंडी,विद्यालयों तथा अस्पतालों से आवाजाही आसान होगी। इस अवसर पर नवनिर्वाचित पंचायत समिति सदस्‍य केवलराम सीरवी, सरपंच घेवरचंद भाटिया, पूर्व सरपंच प्रतिनिधि बंशीधर वैष्णव,ठेकेदार प्रतिनिधि गाेविंद कटारिया आदि माैजूद थे।
वाहन चालकाें काे मिलेगी राहत
बगड़ी नगर में अतिप्राचीन बाबा रामदेव मंदिर होने के चलते व बगड़ी नगर-सोजत रोड में रेलवे स्टेशन होने के चलते सांडिया से बगड़ी नगर तक इस सड़क मार्ग का बड़ा महत्व है। बगड़ी नगर में हर माह की एकादशी को बाबा रामदेव के मंदिर पर रोजाना सैकड़ों हल्के व भारी वाहनों सहित सवारी वाहनों की आवाजाही दिन-रात रहती है। वर्षों से सांडिया से बगड़ी नगर तक सड़क के क्षतिग्रस्त हाेने से वाहन चालकाें को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। अब 10 किमी सड़क बनने पर ग्रामीणों काे राहत मिलेगी।

