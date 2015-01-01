पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदहाली:सरदार बावड़ी रखरखाव के अभाव में हुई जर्जर, बना दिया कचरादान

पालीएक घंटा पहले
ऐतिहासिक सरदार बावडी रखरखाव के अभाव में जर्जर होती जा रही है। आसपास रहने वाले लोगों और दुकानदारों ने इस बावडी को कचरादान बना रखा है। इसके कारण पानी की जगह कचरा ही नजर आ रहा है। इस तरफ काेई भी जागरूक नहीं है। उल्लेखनीय है कि देसूरी कस्बे में प्राचीन काल की कई ऐतिहासिक बावडिय़ों मौजूद है,जिनका उस समय में काले एवं सफेद पत्थरों से बावडिय़ों का निर्माण किया गया था।

उस समय इन बावडिय़ा बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण हुआ करती थी। ग्रामीणों के लिए पेयजल का मुख्य स्त्रोत यहीं ऐतिहासिक बावडिय़ा हुआ करती थी। जो आज भी यह बावडिय़ा प्राचीन काल की यादों का ताजा कर रखा है। समय के बदलाव के साथ इन ऐतिहासिक बावडिय़ों की उपेक्षा शुरू हो गई। ऐसे में उनका रखरखाव नही होने से इनका वजूद खतरे में पड़ गया।

लोगों ने इन ऐतिहासिक बावडिय़ों का कचरादान बना दिया। साथ ही रखरखाव के अभाव में ऐतिहासिक बावडिय़ों की दीवारों में पेड़-पौधं होने से उनकी दीवारों से पत्थर भी हटने शुरू हो गए। ऐसे में इन बावडिय़ों का समय रहते रखरखाव नही किया गया तो आने वाले समय इनका इतिहास इनके मलबे में दफन हो जायेगा। इन ऐतिहासिक बावडिय़ों को बचाने के लिए पुरातत्व विभाग की ओर से कभी कोई पहल नहीं की जा रही है। वहीं सरकार की ओर से बजट आवंटन नही करने से इन ऐतिहासिक बावडिय़ा जर्जर होती जा रही है।

