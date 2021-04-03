पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:टीका लगवाकर एसडीएम बाेले- भ्रामक प्रचार में न आएं, वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित

पाली3 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार काे वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण शुरू हुअा। इसके पहले दिन राजस्व विभाग से जुड़े अधिकारियाें और कर्मचारियाें काे वैक्सीनेशन की डाेज दी गई। दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन गुरुवार काे कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय के 94 और उपखंड व तहसील कार्यालय में 87 अधिकारियों व कार्मिकों को वेक्सीन लगाई गई। कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय में सबसे पहला टीका कलेक्टर अंशदीप और दूसरा एडीएम चंद्रभानसिंह भाटी काे लगा।

इसी तरह उपखंड व तहसील कार्यालय में सबसे पहला टीका एसडीएम उत्सव काैशल काे लगा। सबसे पहले कलेक्टर ने राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र में माेबाइल से रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाकर वैक्सीन लगवाई। इसके बाद वे आधे घंटे तक ऑब्जर्वेशन में रहे। इस दाैरान कलेक्टर ने बताया कि वैक्सीन बिना किसी भय के लगाए। इससे कोरोना का बचाव संभव है। इससे किसी प्रकार का दुष्परिणाम नहीं है।

वैक्सीनेशन के बाद अन्य कमरे में वैक्सीन लगाने वालो को चिकित्सक की देखरेख में रखा जाता है। इस दौरान उनकी पूरी देखभाल की जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में राजस्व विभाग के सभी अधिकारियों एवं कार्मिकों के गुरूवार को वैक्सीन की डाेज लगाई गई। शुक्रवार को जिले की सभी नगर निकायों के अधिकारियों एवं कार्मिकों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

इसमें उनकाे भी शामिल किया जाएगा जाे गुरुवार काे टीका लगवाने से वंचित रह गए थे। गुरुवार काे फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स के वैक्सीनेशन के दाैरान तहसीलदार पंकज जैन, अरविंद राजपुरोहित, ईश्वरचंद पारीक, मनोज जैन, दुर्गाशंकर शर्मा, हिमांशु व्यास, आनन्द सैन, संदीप दवे, नरेन्द्र व्यास, जितेन्द्र सिंह, जब्बरसिंह राजपुरोहित सहित स्टाफ के कई सदस्यों ने वैक्सीन लगाई। इसमें डाॅ. एसएन स्वर्णकार, डाॅ. टाईनी जैन, डाॅ. साहिन बानो, एएनएम हेमलता, गिरिजा मणी, अध्यापक ताराचंद व मनोज अग्रवाल ने सेवाएं प्रदान की।

