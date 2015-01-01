पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  Section 144 Enforced In The District, No More Than 5 People Will Be Able To Crowd, Ban On Spitting On The Road, It Is Necessary To Apply Mask

संभल जाइये:जिले में धारा 144 लागू, 5 से ज्यादा की भीड़ नहीं कर सकेंगे, सड़क पर थूकने पर पाबंदी, मास्क लगाना जरूरी

पाली3 घंटे पहले
पाली. सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ाती ये तस्वीर शहर की सब्जी मंडी की है। यहां हर रोज सुबह हजारों लोग सब्जी बेचने व खरीदने के लिए आते हैं। इस दौरान अधिकांश लोग मास्क भी नहीं लगाते। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है। ऐसे में सावधानी जरूरी है।
  • यह खबर नहीं सबक है, इसलिए डरना जरूरी है
  • क्योंकि कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने अभी सिर्फ धारा 144 लागू हुई है, मास्क और दाे गज की दूरी का पालन नहीं किया ताे सरकार उठा सकती है सख्त कदम

काेराेना के बढ़ते प्रभाव काे देखते हुए सरकार की यह साफ ताैर पर चेतावनी है कि वे बिना वजह सड़काें पर नहीं घूमें। सर्दी की दस्तक के साथ ही मरीजाें के आंकड़ाें में बढ़ाेतरी के बाद अब जिले में धारा 144 लगा दी है। इसमें 5 से अधिक लाेगाें की भीड़ पर पाबंदी रहेगी। बिना मास्क सड़क पर घूमने पर जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। सार्वजिनक स्थानाें पर थूकने पर भी राेक है। कलेक्टर अंशदीप ने 20 जनवरी तक धारा 144 लगाने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। इस प्रतिबंध से रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड, निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया, चिकित्सकीय संस्थान, राजकीय एवं सार्वजनिक कार्यालय तथा स्कूल-कॉलेज में प्रयुक्त होने वाले परीक्षा कक्ष को मुक्त रखा है।

गाइडलाइन: शादी, परीक्षा व चुनाव पर नहीं पड़ेगा असर

  • शादी-समाराेह में 100 से ज्यादा लाेगाें काे बुलाया ताे कार्रवाई हाेगी।
  • सड़क पर बिना मास्क घूमते मिले ताे जुर्माना वसूलेंगे।
  • सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर दो गज की दूरी रखना जरूरी हाेगा।
  • बस समेत अन्य वाहनाें में क्षमता से अधिक सवारियां बिठाने पर पाबंदी।
  • अंतिम संस्कार में फेस मास्क लगाना जरूरी होगा। 20 से अधिक लाेगाें काे शामिल होने की अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी।

वाहनाें में क्षमता से अधिक सवारियाें पर कार्रवाई हाेगी
यात्रा परिवहन के साधन बस, जीप, मोटरवाहन में भी क्षमता से अधिक सवारियां बैठाने पर पाबंदी रहेगी। साथ ही यात्रियों सहित चालक व परिचालक काे मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। बैंकिंग व अन्य संस्थानों में डोर, हैंडल, रैलिंग, बैठने के स्थान इत्यादि को नियमित अंतराल पर सेनेटाइज करना होगा। सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाह फैलाई तो होगी जेल: सोशल मीडिया पर बिना पुष्टि सूचना प्रसारण व अफवाह फैलाने वालाें के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी और उन्हें जेल भी जाना पड़ सकता है।

इधर, 84 नए संक्रमित मिले अब 10932 पहुंचा आंकड़ा
जिले में काेराेना के मरीज लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं। शनिवार काे जिले में काेराेना के 84 नए मरीज सामने अाए। इसी के साथ संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा 10932 पहुंच गया। शनिवार काे स्वस्थ हाेकर 36 मरीज घर लाैटे। जिले में अब तक 10538 मरीज स्वस्थ हाे चुके हैं। जिले में अभी भी 394 केस एक्टिव हैं, जबकि काेराेना से 146 लाेगाें की माैत हाे चुकी है।

राहत यह भी... जाेधपुर से आए 40500 रेमिडिसिवर इंजेक्शन
बांगड़ अस्पताल काे जाेधपुर से शनिवार काे 40500 रेमिडिसिवर इंजेक्शन मिले। पहले 4386 इंजेक्शन की सप्लाई हुई थी। इसमें से 40 इंजेक्शन ही बचे थे। मेडिकल काॅलेज के कार्यवाहक प्राचार्य ने बताया काेराेना संक्रमिताें के लिए 50000 इंजेक्शन की मांग की थी। बांगड़ अस्पताल काे 40500 रेमिडिसिवर इंजेक्शन मिले हैं, जल्दी ही शेष इंजेक्शन भी पहुंच जाएंगे।

