पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सिमट रहा काेराेना:99.83% रिकवरी रेट के साथ पहले स्थान पर पाली, दाे दिन में आए सिर्फ 4 केस

पाली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदेश में साेमवार काे मिले सिर्फ 96 संक्रमित, 33 में से 16 जिलाें में एक भी केस नहीं

जिले में ही नहीं, बल्कि प्रदेश में भी काेराेना अब सिमटता जा रहा है। प्रदेश में रविवार काे 95 और साेमवार काे 96 काेराेना के मरीज ही सामने अाए। राहत की बात यह रही कि 33 में से 16 जिलाें में ताे काेराेना का एक भी मरीज मिला। पाली में पिछले दाे दिन में 4 मरीजाें में ही काेराेना की पुष्टि हुई। रिकवरी रेट की बात करें ताे प्रदेश के किसी भी जिले की रिकवरी रेट 97 से कम नहीं है।

रिकवरी रेट के मामले में पाली प्रदेश के दूसरे स्थान पर है। पाली की रिकवरी रेट 99.83 पहुंच गई है। जाे दिसंबर महीने में काेराेना के 20529 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग हुई। इसमें 1604 काेराेना के मरीज सामने अाए थे। इनमें से 1444 मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर लाैटे। जबकि काेराेना से 22 मरीजाें की माैत हुई थी। दिसंबर महीने में रिकवरी रेट 90.02 प्रतिशत रही। जनवरी महीने में 9127 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए। इनमें से 264 लाेग काेराेना पाॅजिटिव हुए। जबकि 642 मरीज स्वस्थ हुए। सबसे बड़ी राहत की बात यह रही कि इस महीने काेराेना से केवल दाे मरीजाें ने दम ताेड़ा।

369 एक्टिव केस से हुई थी जनवरी की शुरुआत, महीने के अंत में सिर्फ 24 कोरोना मरीज रह गए
जनवरी का महीना काेराेना से निजात दिलाने के लिए बेहद सुखद रहा। जनवरी महीने के शुरुआत में 369 एक्टिव केस थे, जाे महीने के अंत तक घटते घटते सिर्फ 24 एक्टिव केस ही रह गए।
^जिले के अस्पतालों में कोरोना को लेकर व्यवस्थाएं यथावत रहेंगी। वैक्सीनेशन भी चल रहा है। लोगों को मास्क पहनने व भीड़ नहीं करने के लिए लगातार जागरूक किया जाता रहेगा। -अंशदीप, कलेक्टर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser