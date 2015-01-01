पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग:फायर सेफ्टी के बिना बनी बिल्डिंग के मीटर बाॅक्स में शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग,आग की घटना से 2 घंटे तक 20 से अधिक परिवाराें की जान अटकी रही

पाली4 घंटे पहले
शहर के पुरानी सब्जी मंडी के निकट मंगलवार काे रहवासी शंखेश्वर बिल्डिंग के मीटर बाॅक्स में शाॅर्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई। बिल्डिंग में आग लगने से लाेगाें में अफरा तफरी मच गई। सूचना मिलने के बाद माैके पर पहुंची फायरबिग्रेड की टीम ने मात्र एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। इससे पहले डिस्काॅम की टीम ने क्षेत्र की बिजली बंद कर दी। गनीमत रही आग बिजली बाॅक्स से आगे नहीं बढ़ी। बिल्डिंग में बने फ्लेट में आग लग जाती ताे बड़ा हादसा हाे सकता था।

जानकारी के अनुसार पुरानी सब्जी मंडी के निकट शंखेश्वर दर्शन साेसायटी के नाम से रहवासी बिल्डिंग बनी हुई है। इस बिल्डिंग में 20 से अधिक फ्लेट हैं। बिल्डिंग के मुख्य द्वार के पास ही पीछे की तरफ मीटर बाॅक्स रूम बना हुआ है। मंगलवार शाम करीब 4 बजे मीटर रूम से धुआं निकलता नजर आया। देखते ही देखते आग की लपटें उठना शुरू हाे गई। धुआ दिखाई देने पर बिल्डिंग में रह रहे लाेगाें व पड़ाेसियाें में अफरा-तफरी का माहाैल बन गया। आग सूचना से बिल्डिंग में निवासरत लाेग जल्द से जल्द नीचे उतरकर सड़क पर आ गए।

इससे पहले लाेगाें ने अग्निशमन विभाग व डिस्काॅम में फाेन कर इसकी सूचना दी। डिस्काॅम के बिजली बंद करने के बाद माैके पर फायर अधिकारी रामलाल गहलाेत के साथ टीम के मींटू मीना, पारस गहलाेत, रेखा देवी, वाहन चालक गाेकुल, बाबूलाल मीना, शिव प्रकाश समेत अन्य कर्मचारियाें ने दाे फायरब्रिगेड की सहायता से करीब एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पा लिया। गनीमत रही कि आग मीटर से आगे फ्लेट तक नहीं पहुंची, अन्यथा बड़ा हादसा हाे सकता था। अाग बुझाए जाने तक करीब 12 बिजली के मीटर जलकर नष्ट हाे गए।

