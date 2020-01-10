पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मूर्ती चोर:सिरियारी पुलिस ने राज खोला, चारों मूर्तियों समेत अन्य कीमती सामान घर में ही छिपा रखा था, एक आरोपी पहले ही गिरफ्तार

पाली13 घंटे पहले
  • राणावास से आठ माह पहले जैन मंदिर से अष्टधातु समेत 4 मूर्तियों की चोरी का मास्टरमाइंड गिरफ्तार

सिरयारी थाना पुलिस ने राणावास के बहुचर्चित जैन मंदिर में अष्टधातु की भगवान पार्श्वनाथ समेत अन्य भगवानों की 4 प्रतिमाओं को चुराकर ले जाने वाले मास्टर माइंड चेलावास के गोविंद खटीक पुत्र भंवरलाल को गिरफ्तार करने में कामयाबी हासिल की है। आरोपी ने अपने तीन साथियों के साथ करीब 8 महीने पहले इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया था।

इसमें एक आरोपी दिनेश वाल्मीकि पूर्व में ही पकड़ा जा चुका है। शेष रहे आरोपी विजय की तलाश की जा रही है। आरोपियों ने वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद प्रतिमाओं समेत अन्य सामान बेचने के लिए गोविंद को सौंप दिया था, मगर कोई खरीदने को तैयार नहीं हुआ।

इसके बाद उसने यह मूर्तियां वापस अपने घर में लाकर रख दी थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी की निशानदेही पर उसके घर से चोरी गई सभी प्रतिमाएं समेत अन्य सामान बरामद कर लिया है। पुलिस का दावा है कि चोरी गया 100 प्रतिशत माल बरामद किया गया है।

एसपी राहुल कोटोकी ने बताया कि राणावास गांव के प्रमुख जैन मंदिर से गत 9 फरवरी को चोरी की वारदात हो गई थी। वारदात को खोलने के लिए एएसपी डॉ. तेजपालसिंह व सोजत के डीएसपी डॉ. हेमंत जाखड़ के निर्देशन में सिरियारी थाना प्रभारी सुरेश सारण की अगुवाई में विशेष टीम का गठन किया गया।

टीम में शामिल सदस्यों ने साइबर तकनीक, सीसीटीवी फुटेज तथा मुखबिरों को सक्रिय कर इस मामले का राज खोल दिया। पूर्व में गिरफ्तार किए गए दिनेश वाल्मीकि ने पूरी वारदात को स्वीकार कर लिया। वारदात को अंजाम देने का मास्टर माइंड चेलावास निवासी गोविंद पुत्र भंवरलाल खटीक निकला। उसे रविवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

सिरियारी थाना प्रभारी सुरेश सारण ने बताया कि वारदात को तीन युवकों ने मिलकर अंजाम दिया था। तीसरे आरोपी विजय के गुजरात में होने की सूचना है। उसे भी गिरफ्तार करने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। इस वारदात को खाेलने में एएसआई सुरेन्द्रसिंह, कांस्टेबल सवाईसिंह, सुनील कुमार, कमलकिषोर, तथा रामचन्द्र समेत अन्य का सहयोग रहा।

बाइक पर पहुंचे थे तीनों, 2 घंटे में चोरी, साइबर तकनीक से राज खुला
बताया जाता है कि आरोपियों ने कई दिन तक राणावास मंदिर में चोरी से पहले रैकी की थी। पुजारी के आने-जाने के वक्त का पता लगाया। इसके बाद दिनेश वाल्मीकि, गोविंद खटीक तथा विजय कुमार गत 9 फरवरी की मध्यरात्रि को बाइक पर पहुंचे।

तीनों ने मंदिर का ताला तोड़कर अंदर स्थापित करीब 6.50 किलोग्राम वजनी अष्टधातु की पार्श्वनाथ भगवान की प्रतिमा को उसके गर्भगृह से लोहे के सरियों से उखेड़ा। इसके बाद तीन अन्य भगवान की प्रतिमाओं के अलावा पीतल के दो कलश, तीन कटोरियां तथा एक जर्मन थाली चुराकर फरार हो गए।

मूर्तियां बेचने के लिए घूमता रहा, कोई तैयार नहीं हुआ, तो वापस घर में लाकर रखी
गोविंद उक्त चारों मूर्तियों को बेचने के लिए कई शहराें में घूमा। दुकानदारों ने पकड़े जाने के डर से यह मूर्तियां लेने से इनकार कर दिया। इसके बाद वह कबाडिय़ों के पास पहुंचा। नहीं बिकने पर वह ओने-पौने दाम पर ही देने को तैयार था, मगर चोरी की आशंका के चलते किसी ने भी हाथ नहीं डाला।

