तस्करी:एंबुलेंस में डोडा-पोस्त की तस्करी 757 किलो के साथ तस्कर पकड़ा

पाली44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बर पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी के दौरान की कार्रवाई
  • चित्ताैड़गढ़ से बाड़मेर लेकर जा रहे थे डोडा पोस्त, एक साथी फरार

डाेडा पाेस्त तस्कराें ने अब पुलिस काे चकमा देने के लिए नए पैतरें आजमाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। अकसर इमरजेंसी सेवा काे देखते हुए पुलिस दल एंबुलेंस की तलाशी नहीं लेते। इसका फायदा उठाते हुए जाेधपुर के तस्कराें ने डाेडा पाेस्त की तस्करी के लिए मिनी ट्रेवल्स बस काे माॅडिफाइड करते हुए नई एंबुलेंस का लुक दे दिया।

जयपुर पासिंग नंबर प्लेट लगाकर इस एंबुलेंस में डाेडा पाेस्त की खेप लेकर तस्कर चिताैड़गढ़ से जाेधपुर में सप्लाई करने वाले थे। पाली जिले में रायपुर थाना पुलिस ने बर कस्बे के पास हाईवे की नाकाबंदी में इस एंबुलेंस काे पकड़ लिया।

एसपी राहुल काेटाेकी ने बताया कि गुरुवार दिन में प्राेबेशनर आरपीएस प्रतीक मिल के साथ रायपुर थाना प्रभारी मनाेज राणा व बर चाैकी प्रभारी राजदीपेंद्र की टीम ने घेराबंदी कर डाेडा पाेस्त से भरी एंबुलेंस पकड़ी है। पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई में जाेधपुर इलाके का नामी तस्कर रावताराम जाट एंबुलेंस से उतर कर भाग गया, जबकि उसका साथी रवींद्र विश्नाेई निवासी गुड़ा विश्नाेईयान, जाेधपुर काे पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया। इस एंबुलेंस में से पुलिस ने 757 किलाेग्राम डाेडा पाेस्त बरामद किया। इसकी कीमत 35 से 40 लाख रुपए के करीब आंकी गई है।

चेसिस व इंजन नंबर से वाहन का लगेगा पता

रायपुर पुलिस ने बर के पास हाईवे से डाेडा पाेस्त से भरी जिस एंबुलेंस काे पकड़ा है। उसे देख कर पुलिस काे लग रहा है कि आराेपियाें ने पुलिस से बचने के लिए किसी वाहन काे माॅडिफाइड कर एंबुलेंस का लुक दिया है। एंबुलेंस पर जयपुर पासिंग की नंबर प्लेट लगी हुई है, जाे फर्जी है।

एंबुलेंस के इंजन व चेसिस नंबर के आधार पर पुलिस छानबीन कर रही है। सीओ जैतारण सुरेश कुमार के निर्देशन में पुलिस पकड़े गए आराेपी रवींद्र विश्नाेई से भी इस बारे में पूछताछ कर रही है। माैके से फरार हुए आराेपी रावताराम जाट की तलाश के लिए टीमें संभावित ठिकानाें पर भेजी गई है।

एस्काेर्टिंग के संदेह में गाड़ी पकड़ी

रायपुर पुलिस ने डाेडा पाेस्त से भरी एंबुलेंस व एक तस्कर रवींद्र विश्नाेई काे पकड़ने के बाद फरार अाराेपी रावतराम जाट की तलाश के लिए इलाके में सर्च कार्रवाई की। इस दाैरान पुलिस ने डाेडा पाेस्त से भरी एंबुलेंस की एस्काेर्टिंग करने के संदेह में एक स्काॅर्पियाे काे पकड़ कर उसमें सवार कुछ लाेगाें काे संदिग्ध मानते हुए पूछताछ शुरू की है। देर रात तक पुलिस की कार्रवाई जारी थी।

