तस्करों का नया पैंतरा:चाय की थड़ी चलाते युवती करने लगी तस्करी, बुलेट पर तस्वीरें देख पुलिस को हुआ संदेह, अफीम के साथ पकड़ा

पाली2 दिन पहले
  • पुलिस से बचने महिलाओं से करवा रहे मादक पदार्थाें की तस्करी, 500 ग्राम अफीम के दूध के साथ युवती गिरफ्तार

जिले में मादक पदार्थाें काे पुलिस की नजर से बचाने के लिए तस्कराें ने नया पैंतरा अपना लिया है। गिराेह में महिलाओं काे शामिल करते हुए उनसे तस्करी करवाई जा रही है, ताकि वे पकड़ में नहीं आए। ऐसा ही एक मामला साेजतराेड थाना क्षेत्र के मुसालिया गांव में सामने आया, जहां एक 20 साल की युवती गुड़िया प्रजापत तस्करी में लिप्त पाई गई। पुलिस ने उसे 500 ग्राम अफीम के दूध के साथ पकड़ा है। युवती गांव में चाय-नाश्ते की थड़ी लगाती है, लेकिन बुलेट माेटरसाइकिल चलाना और उसके फाेटाे साेशल मीडिया पर अपलाेड करने से वह पुलिस की नजर में आ गई। उसकी लगातार निगरानी की जाती रही और आखिरकार सोजतरोड थाना प्रभारी सीमा जाखड़ की टीम ने उसे 500 ग्राम अफीम के दूध के साथ पकड़ लिया।

मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी में लिप्त नेटवर्क की कमर तोड़ते हुए जिले में पुलिस लगातार डाेडा-पाेस्त, अफीम व स्मैक की खेप बरामद कर तस्करों काे गिरफ्तार कर रही है। इस साल लॉकडाउन के बाद से जिले में पुलिस ने मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी के 60 जगहों से करीब तीन से साढ़े तीन कराेड़ रुपए का मादक पदार्थ बरामद किया है। पुलिस ने तस्करी के नेटवर्क में शामिल जाेधपुर, बाड़मेर, जालाेर, पाली व नागाैर जिले के नामी तस्करों काे गिरफ्तार भी किया। मुसालिया गांव में पकड़ी गई युवती गुड़िया काे लेकर एसपी राहुल काेटाेकी ने बताया कि साेजत के निकट रेंदड़ी गांव के तस्कर सुखाराम जाट ने ड्रग्स तस्करी के गिराेह में मुसालिया गांव की गुड़िया काे शामिल करते हुए उसे मादक पदार्थ की सप्लाई का जिम्मा दे रखा था।

चाय की थड़ी पर आता था तस्कर, संगत से युवती झांसे में आ गई
पुलिस की शुरुआती जांच में पता चला है कि मुसालिया गांव निवासी 20 वर्षीय गुड़िया शादीशुदा है, लेकिन वह पीहर में ही रहती है। गांव में मुख्य मार्ग पर उसने चाय-नाश्ते की थड़ीनुमा दुकान लगा रखी है। रेंदड़ी गांव का तस्कर सुखाराम जाट चाय-नाश्ते के लिए अकसर उसकी दुकान पर आता-जाता था। ज्यादा पैसे कमाने की लालच में वह तस्कर के झांसे में आ गई। साेजत सीओ डाॅ. हेमंत जाखड़ के निर्देशन में सोजतरोड थाना प्रभारी सीमा जाखड़ की टीम ने गुड़िया काे पकड़कर उसके कब्जे से 500 ग्राम अफीम का दूध बरामद किया है। अब पुलिस अाराेपी सुखाराम जाट की तलाश कर रही है।

