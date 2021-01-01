पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेल चाेरी का खेल:एसओजी काे साैंपी केस की जांच, डीआईजी कविराज ने देखा घटनास्थल, पांच आराेपियाें का रिमांड बढ़ाया

पाली3 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस ने अब तक की गई जांच के साथ फाइल एसओजी काे थमाई, डीआईजी व एएसपी का साेजत में कैंप
  • पुलिस के साथ आईओसी की भूमिका की भी हाे रही जांच

पाली जिले के बगड़ी नगर थाना क्षेत्र के देवली हुल्ला गांव खेत से गुजर रही आईओसी की पाइप लाइन में सेंधमारी कर हजाराें लीटर क्रूड ऑयल चाेरी कर टैंकरों में भर कर लाखाें रुपए में बेचने के गोरखधंधे की परतें खाेलने के लिए एसओजी, एसटीएस व पुलिस ने जांच तेज कर दी है। राष्ट्रीय संपति काे नुकसान पहुंचाकर संगठित आर्थिक अपराध के इस मामले काे गंभीरता से लेते हुए उच्चाधिकारियों के निर्देश पर केस की जांच एसओजी काे साैंपी गई है।

हालांकि संगठित आर्थिक अपराध के इस केस की जांच के लिए पाली एसपी कालूराम रावत ने ही सूचना देकर एसओजी व एटीएस से सहयाेग मांगा था। पुलिस महानिदेशक के निर्देश पर ही साेमवार काे एसअाेजी जयपुर से डीआईजी शरत कविराज व एसओजी जाेधपुर विंग के एएसपी कमलसिंह तंवर साेजत पहुंचे। देर रात तक डीआईजी ने एसपी कालूराम रावत, सीओ साेजत व केस के जांच अधिकारी डाॅ. हेमंत जाखड़ के साथ तेल चाेरी के मामले में अब तक की गई जांच की समीक्षा की।

इन अफसरों ने रिमांड पर चल रहे आराेपियाें से भी अलग-अलग पूछताछ कर बगड़ी थाना पुलिस व आईओसी की भूमिका के बारे में भी सवाल-जवाब किए। मंगलवार काे इस केस की जांच पत्रावली एसओजी के एएसपी कमलसिंह तंवर काे सुपुर्द की, जबकि स्थानीय पुलिस जांच में एसओजी के साथ मदद में रहेगी। इससे पहले मंगलवार काे डीआईजी ने बगड़ी थाना क्षेत्र के देवली हुल्ला गांव में खेत से गुजर रही पाइप लाइन से तेल चाेरी के घटनास्थल का मुआयना किया।

आईओसी ने वाॅल्व हटा पाइप लाइन ठीक की, डीआईजी ने खेत में घूम बारीकी से देखा घटनास्थल

बगड़ी थाना क्षेत्र के देवली हुल्ला गांव में तेल चाेराें ने आईओसी की पाइप लाइन में सेंधमारी की वाल्व लगाया था। आराेपियाें ने पाइप लाइन में वाल्व लगाने वाली जगह से करीब आधा किलाेमीटर की दूरी में खेत में ही 2 इंच की स्टील की नई पाइप लाइन बिछाई। इस पाइप लाइन से आराेपी तेल चाेरी कर टैंकरों में भर कर बेचते थे।

गत 28 जनवरी काे पुलिस ने कार्रवाई कर गिराेह के सरगना समेत 11 आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार किया था। पुलिस की सूचना पर आईओसी ने माैके पर पहुंच रेस्क्यू कर तीन दिन की मशक्कत के बाद राजेंद्रसिंह राजपूत के खेत से गुजर ही पाइप लाइन से वाल्व हटा कर ठीक किया। मंगलवार काे एसओजी के डीआईजी शरत कविराज ने घटनास्थल का मुआयना किया। उन्हाेंने खेत में घूम कर बारीकी के साथ घटनास्थल देखा।

सरगना समेत पांच आराेपियाें का रिमांड बढ़ाया, खेत मालिक समेत दाे आराेपियाें काे जेल में भेजा

मामले की जांच कर रहे एसओजी के एएसपी कमलसिंह तंवर ने बताया कि तेल चाेरी के इस मामले में साेजत सीओ ने सात आराेपियाें काे रिमांड पर लिया था। इनकी रिमांड अवधि समाप्त हाेने पर एसओजी की ओर से मंगलवार काे साताें आराेपियाें काे फिर से काेर्ट में पेश किया गया। इनमें से खेत मालिक राजेंद्रसिंह राजपूत निवासी देवली हुल्ला व तेल चाेरी के आराेपी राकेश फ्रांसिस निवासी बड़ाेदरा काे काेर्ट के आदेश पर न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेज दिया।

गिराेह के सरगना सुखदेवसिंह रावत निवासी कणेर का बाड़िया, हरिपुर के साथ टैंकर चालक एमपी के इंदाैर निवासी आरिफ, कुख्यात तेल चाेर कुंदन उर्फ चंदन मिश्रा निवासी सूरत, जयेश भाई उर्फ माेदी निवासी बड़ाेदरा तथा राजसमंद के मंडावा के पीथड़ा निवासी भगवानसिंह रावत की रिमांड अवधि तीन दिन बढ़ाई गई है। इससे पहले चार आराेपियाें काे पहले ही जेल में भेज दिया गया था। रिमांड पर चल रहे आराेपियाें से आराेपियाें से भी पूछताछ कर यह पता लगाया जा रहा है कि तेल चाेरी के इस अपराध में और काैन-काैन लाेग शामिल है।

