आज से बिना मास्क दिखे ताे पुलिस काटेगी चालान:सख्ती; 61 दिन तक धारा-144 लागू, शादी में 100 लोगों के आने की ही अनुमति

नागाैर42 मिनट पहले
दीपावली के बाद प्रदेश सहित जिले में अचानक बढ़े काेराेना संक्रमण के मरीजाें की संख्या काे देखते हुए जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने जिले में धारा-144 61 दिन, यानी 20 जनवरी तक लागू कर दी है। बढ़ते हुए संक्रमण के खतरे काे देखते हुए आपातिक परिस्थितियाें में मानव जीवन पर आए संकट में उनकी सुरक्षा के लिए जिले की संपूर्ण राजस्व सीमा के मध्य धारा-144 लागू की है।

ऐसे में अब जिले के सार्वजनिक स्थल पर 5 से अधिक व्यक्तियाें काे एकत्रित हाेने पर पूर्णत: पाबंदी रहेगी। जाे व्यक्ति एकत्रित हाेंगे उन्हें अनिवार्य ताैर पर मास्क पहनने के साथ एक-दूसरे के बीच दूरी बनाए रखनी हाेगी। साथ ही शादी-समाराेह के आयाेजन करवाने से पूर्व जिला या उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट काे सूचना देनी हाेगी। शादी में 100 से अधिक मेहमान एकत्रित हाेने पर राेक रहेगी। विवाह स्थल पर फेस मास्क पहनने, दूरी बनाए रखने, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, हैंडवांश और सेनेटाईजर की व्यवस्था के साथ पालना करनी होगी। नियमों की पालना व सख्ती का दायित्व जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक, अतिरिक्त मजिस्ट्रेट नागौर व डीडवाना, समस्त निकाय व परिषद, सभी उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट व तहसीलदारों को जिम्मा दिया गया है।

सामूहिक गतिविधियों पर रोक, चुनाव पर पाबंदी नहीं
इन पर फिर रहेगा पूरा प्रतिबंध :
जिले में रैली-जुलूस से लेकर खेलकूद और धार्मिक गतिविधियों पर रोक रहेगी। सामाजिक, राजनीतिक, खेल, मनोरंजन, सांस्कृतिक, धार्मिक कार्यक्रम सहित अन्य बड़े सामूहिक कार्यक्रम, रैली, जुलूस, सभा इत्यादि पूर्णत: प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे। यदि किसी व्यक्ति, संस्था व संगठन द्वारा कार्यक्रम करना है ताे संबंधित जिला मजिस्ट्रेट को सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम के आयोजन के लिए पूर्व में आवेदन कर कार्यक्रम की बैठक व्यवस्था प्लान प्रस्तुत करना होगा। समाधान होने पर ऐसे कार्यक्रम के आयोजन के लिए सशर्त अनुमति प्रदान करेंगे। इसके लिए अतिरिक्त जिला मजिस्ट्रेट नागौर, डीडवाना को अधिकृत किया गया है।

पुलिस : प्वाइंट बना करेगी चैकिंग, मास्क नहीं तो चालान
जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक श्वेता धनखड़ ने बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण के केस और सरकारी गाइडलाइन को देखते हुए उन्होंने सभी थाना अधिकारियों को विशेष निर्देश दिए है। निर्देशानुसार जिले में अब पुलिस मास्क चैकिंग के लिए अभियान चलाएगी। जो व्यक्ति बिना मास्क घूमते मिलेंगे उनके विरूद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करेंगे। इसके लिए पुलिस अब अपने क्षेत्र में प्वाइंट बनाकर वाहन चालकों की तरह मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के चालान बनाएगी। चालान बनाने का कार्य जिले में शुरू हो चुका है। पुलिस द्वारा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में किसी भी चौराहे पर चेकिंग की जा सकती है ताकि वाहन चालकों सहित सभी लोग मास्क पहनकर एक स्थान से दूसरे स्थान जाए।

144 की पाबंदी से यह रहेंगे मुक्त
इस पाबंदी से निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया, रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टेंड, चिकित्सा संस्थान, राजकीय एवं सार्वजनिक कार्यालय, विद्यालय, महाविद्यालय में प्रयुक्त होने वाले परीक्षा कक्ष स्थानों को इससे प्रतिबंध से मुक्त रखा गया है।
अत्येष्टि : 20 से ज्यादा लोग नहीं हो सकेंगे अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल
अंत्येष्टि/अंतिम संस्कार संबंधी कार्यक्रम में अब 20 से अधिक लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे। साथ ही इस दौरान फेस मास्क पहनने, एक-दूसरे के बीच दूरी बनाए रखने, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग हैंडवाश और सेनिटाइजर की पालना सुनिश्चित की जाएगी।

पंचायत चुनाव : मास्क नहीं पहना तो वोट नहीं दे पाएंगे

  • मतदान केंद्र पर प्रत्येक वोटर को मास्क पहने हुए होने पर ही प्रवेश देंगे।
  • पहचान पर संदेह होने पर मास्क हटा सकेंगे।
  • वोट देने पहुंचने वाले प्रत्येक मतदाता के हाथ सेनिटाइज किए जाएंगे।
  • मतदान केंद्र पर 3 पुरुषों की पंक्तियां, महिला व दिव्यांग व वरिष्ठ नागरिक के लिए अलग-अलग लाइनें होगी।
  • लाइनों में प्रत्येक मतदाता 6 फीट की दूरी से खड़े होंगे।
  • बूथ पर सोशल डिस्टेंस को ध्यान में रखते एजेंटों को कक्ष से बाहर भी बिठाया जा सकता है।
  • बूथ कक्ष में एक वोटर वोट देने के बाद ही दूसरे को प्रवेश मिलेगा।
