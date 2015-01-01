पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ज्ञापन:विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बीएलओ ने वन नेशन राशन कार्ड योजना से मुक्त रखने की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा

हाडेचा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सांचौर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के समस्त बीएलओ के द्वारा भारत सरकार की वन नेशन राशन कार्ड योजना के क्रियान्वयन में बीएलओ को कार्य से मुक्त रखने को लेकर चितलवाना उपखंड अधिकारी के मार्फत जिला कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन भेजकर कार्य का बहिष्कार करने की बात कही हैं।

शुक्रवार को जिला कलेक्टर के नाम उपखंड अधिकारी को दिया ज्ञापन में बताया कि विधानसभा क्षेत्र सांचौर के समस्त बीएलओ ने भारत सरकार की वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के क्रियान्वयन में बीएलओ को नियोजित करने पर विरोध कर जिला कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन भेजकर उक्त कार्य से मुक्त रखने की मांग की है।

उपखंड अधिकारी चितलवाना को दिए ज्ञापन में भारत सरकार की वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना में खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के अंतर्गत लाभार्थियों के आधार नंबर को राशन कार्ड के साथ सीड कर सत्यापन का कार्य बीएलओ के माध्यम से करवाया जाना है। इस अवसर पर भानसिंह चौहान, शैतान भादू, जगदीश चंद्र साहू, कुलदीप साहू, छोगाराम, भंवरलाल, चेनाराम साहू, राजेश कुमार खिलेरी, सुनील गोदारा, गणपत साहू सहित चितलवाना ब्लॉक के समस्त बूथ लेवल अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें