मौसम:पाली में इस सीजन की सबसे ठंडी रात, पारा 8.6 डिग्री पर पहुंचा, आज और बढ़ेगी सर्दी

पत्ता-पत्ता बर्फ
  • शीतलहर से कांपा पाली, अभी कुछ दिन सर्दी से नहीं मिलेगी राहत, दिन-रात का पारा गिरेगा
  • हवा की दिशा बदलने व उत्तरी हवा चलने से सर्दी बढ़ी, 4-5 डिग्री नीचे आया पारा

जिले में सर्द हवाओं ने ठिठुरन और गलन बढ़ा दी। बुधवार काे इस सीजन का सबसे कम तापमान 8.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। ठंडी हवा ने लोगों को झकझोर कर रख दिया है। जिले में कल शाम से चली तेज हवा के कारण रात का पारा उतर कर 8.6 डिग्री तक जा पहुंचा।

बुधवार काे दिन में भी सर्दी से राहत नहीं मिली। धूप में तल्खी गायब रही। ऐसे में दिन निकलने के साथ धूप तो निकली, लेकिन हवाओं ने तापमान को ज्यादा चढ़ने नहीं दिया है। बुधवार काे दिन का तापमान बढ़कर 25 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया, लेकिन शीतलहर से राहत नहीं मिली।
शाम को चली तेज हवा
जिले में शाम के बाद तेज हवाएं शुरू हुई। जो देर रात तक चलती रही। जिले में रात 8:30 बजे हवा की गति 12 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा थी। वहीं यह गति 11:30 बजे बढ़कर 14 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा से ज्यादा हो गई। मौसम विशेषज्ञों आत्मप्रकाश ने बताया कि जिले में अगले कुछ दिनों में तापमान में गिरावट की संभावना है और शीतलहर जारी रहेगी।

इन 3 कारणों से गिरा पारा

1. हवाओं की दिशा से बदलने तापमान में गिरावट आई। पिछले तीन दिनों से जिले में उत्तरी हवा चलने से पारा लगातार गिरा। 2. अभी मौसम शुष्क है, हवा में भी नमी है, ऐसे में सर्द हवाएं चलने से गलन और बढ़ गई। 3. पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी और उत्तरी हवाओं के मैदानी इलाकों की ओर बढ़ने से तापमान में 4 से 5 डिग्री गिर गया है।

पिछले 3 दिनों का पारा
दिनांक अधिकतम न्यूनतम
14 दिसंबर 24.4 14.0
15 दिसंबर 23.8 12.8
16 दिसंबर 25.0 8.6

तीन शहराें काे छोड़ बाकी सभी का पारा 10 डिग्री से नीचे
प्रदेश में उदयपुर, कोटा और जोधपुर को छोड़कर सभी शहरों का न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस से नीचे पहुंच गया है। इसके अलावा बीकानेर, चूरू, फलौदी, सीकर, पिलानी में भी जबरदस्त शीतलहर चली।

आगे क्या: 18 दिसंबर तक सर्दी से राहत नहीं
मौसम विभाग ने 18 दिसंबर तक प्रदेश के 9 जिले शीतलहर की चपेट में बने रहने की चेतावनी जारी की हैं। इसमें पूर्वी राजस्थान के सीकर, झुंझुनूं, अलवर और भरतपुर, जबकि पश्चिमी राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, बीकानेर, चूरू और नागौर जिले शामिल हैं। विभाग ने इन जिलों के लिए येलो अलर्ट जारी किया है।

