निकाय चुनाव:मुख्यालयों पर ही होगी 31 को मतगणना, अध्यक्ष के चुनाव 7 फरवरी को

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • पार्षद चुनने के बाद 7 फरवरी काे हाेगा शहरी सरकार के मुखिया का चुनाव

जिले की सात नगर पालिकाओं में हुए चुनाव की मतगणना 31 जनवरी को सुबह 9 बजे से होगी। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अंशदीप ने बताया कि पालिका अध्यक्ष के लिए एक फरवरी को लोक सूचना जारी होगी। नामांकन पत्र 2 फरवरी दाेपहर 3 बजे तक प्रस्तुत किए जा सकेंगे। नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा 3 फरवरी को होगी, जबकि 4 फरवरी को दाेपहर 3.00 बजे तक अभ्यर्थिता वापिस ली जा सकेगी।

चुनाव चिन्हों का आवंटन 4 फरवरी को नामांकन वापस लेने के तुरंत बाद किया जाएगा। अध्यक्ष के लिए मतदान 7 फरवरी को प्रातः 10 से दाेपहर 2 बजे तक होगा, जबकि मतगणना मतदान समाप्ति के तुरन्त बाद होगी। इसी तरह उपाध्यक्ष के लिए निर्वाचन 8 फरवरी को होगा।

