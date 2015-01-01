पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पदभार:जिला प्रमुख ने पद संभालने से पहले कुर्सी को किया नमन, पं. समितियों में प्रधानों ने कार्यभार किया ग्रहण

  • पाली, रोहट, जैतारण, रानी, सोजत व रायपुर प्रधान ने शनिवार को संभाला पद भार

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख रश्मिसिंह ने शनिवार को पदभार ग्रहण किया। इस अवसर पर जिला अध्यक्ष मंशाराम परमार, जिला प्रभारी बाबूसिंह राठौड़, विधायक ज्ञानचंद पारख, सभापति रेखा भाटी, पूर्व सभापति महेंद्र बोहरा, पूर्व सभापति राकेश भाटी सहित भाजपा के कई पदाधिकारी माैजूद थे। जिला प्रमुख ने कहा कि पाली जिले के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में पेयजल की समस्या को जल्दी दूर करेंगे।
पदभार ग्रहण करने के पश्चात जिला प्रमुख ने पाली पंचायत समिति के प्रधान माेहनी देवी का स्वागत किया। इस माैके पर भाजपा प्रवक्ता तिलोक चौधरी,जिला महामंत्री घीसुलाल मेघवाल, सिद्धार्थसिंह, पुखराज पटेल, खंगारराम पटेल, पूर्व प्रधान श्रवण बंजारा, नरपतसिंह राजपुरोहित, नारायण कुमावत, मंडल अध्यक्ष प्रतापसिंह, देवाराम पटेल, पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष घीसूसिंह राजपुरोहित, हरीश पटेल सहित कई पदाधिकारी माैजूद थे।
रोहट . पंचायत समिति रोहट में नवनिर्वाचित कांग्रेस प्रधान पद पर सुनीता कंवर एवं उप प्रधान पद पर कानाराम पटेल ने पदभार संभाला।

इस माैके पर प्रधान कार्यालय का उदघाटन फीता काटकर किया गया। इस दाैरान महावीरसिंह राजपुरोहित सुकरलाई,रोहट विकास अधिकारी गौरव बिश्नोई सेवादल जिलाध्यक्ष मोहन हटेला,पूर्व जिला परिषद सदस्य जोगाराम सोलंकी,महात्मा गांधी दर्शन समिति जिला सह संयोजक जीवराज बोराणा, पूर्व शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष प्रकाश सांखला,महिला कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष नीलम आदि माैजूद थे।

जैतारण प्रधान मेघाराम सोलंकी ने संभाला पदभार

पंचायत समिति सभागार में विधायक अविनाश गहलोत की मौजूदगी में नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान मेघाराम सोलंकी व उप प्रधान पप्पूराम कुमावत ने पदभार ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान प्रधान सोलंकी ने कहा कि जैतारण पंचायत समिति के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में विकास मुख्य ध्येय होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि क्षेत्र में पेयजल, टूटी सड़कों की समस्या को दूर कर शिक्षा पर जोर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि क्षेत्र में मनरेगा के तहत अधिक से अधिक विकास कार्य करवाए जाएंगे।

विधायक अविनाश गहलोत ने क्षेत्र में विकास का भरोसा जताया। इस मौके पीसीसीबी चेयरमैन पुष्पेंद्रसिंह कुड़की, प्रदेश प्रतिनिधि लूणकरण जैन, पूर्व पालिका चेयरमैन भैणाराम गहलोत, पूर्व प्रधान मल्लाराम सीरवी, नवनिर्वाचित सदस्य लादूसिंह भूम्बलिया, पांचूलाल सोलंकी, पाटवा सरपंच ललित जैन, बलाड़ा सरपंच ओमप्रकाश गुर्जर, मंडल अध्यक्ष सुनील प्रजापत, धर्मेद्र पंवार, भैराराम देवासी, चम्पालाल कुमावत,आईटी सैल संयोजक रामस्वरूप भाटी, हिम्मतसिंह जोधा, रमेश भाटी, जितेन्द्र बागड़ी, कैलाश अडाणिया आदि मौजूद रहे।

रानी प्रधान श्यामकंवर ने पदभार संभाला

पंचायत समिति की नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान श्यामकंवर मेड़तिया भगवान शिव की पूजा-अर्चना के बाद पदभार ग्रहण किया। इस माैके पर उन्होंने कहा कि आगामी पांच वर्षों में महिला सशक्तिकरण के साथ विकास के नए आयाम स्थापित किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि अागामी पांच वर्षों में रानी समिति क्षेत्र में सड़कों का जाल बिछाना, वंचित लोगों को व्यक्तिगत लाभ दिलवाना सहित चिकित्सा के लिए गांवों में एएनएम की नियुक्ति करवाना व जवाई पेयजल योजना से वंचित गांवों को जुड़वाने का कार्य प्राथमिकता से किया जाएगा।

इस अवसर पर नवनिर्वाचित पंचायत समिति सदस्य संजू कंवर, दरिया मीणा,पूर्व नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष घीसुलाल चाैधरी, गोविंदसिंह मेड़तिया, सहायक विकास अधिकारी नारायणसिंह, गुलाबराम बोस, दौलतसिंह, कनिष्ठ प्रशासनिक अधिकारी चैनाराम पंवार, सुरेश दवे,निरंजन सिह, उदयसिंह राजपुरोहित, किशोरसिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

रायपुर प्रधान कमलना चौहान ने संभाला पदभार

पंचायत समिति रायपुर की नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान कमला चाैहान ने शनिवार को कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। इस अवसर पर बैठक का आयोजन भी किया गया। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधान ने कहा कि क्षेत्र का सर्वागीण विकास करना ही उनका मुख्य उद्देश्य है तथा इसके लिए वे सभी को साथ लेकर चलने का प्रयास करेगी।

उन्होंने कर्मचारियों से कहा कि वे बिना किसी दबाव एवं पक्षपात के अपने कार्य करें। इस अवसर पर जैतारण प्रधान मेघाराम, पप्पूलाल कुमावत, पुष्पेंद्रसिंह कुड़की, जैतारण के पूर्व प्रधान मलाराम, भाजपा मंडल रायपुर के अध्यक्ष बंशीलाल भाटी, भाजपा मंडल बर के अध्यक्ष मोहनसिंह कमांडो, मानवजीतसिंह, रायपुर उपप्रधान‌ पशुपतिसिंह, पंचायत समिति रायपुर के नव निर्वाचित सदस्य परमेश्वरसिंह, विनोद कंवर, इंद्रा, मंजू, सीमा शर्मा आदि माैजूद थे।

सोजत में प्रधान धोबली देवी ने कार्यभार किया ग्रहण

स्थानीय पंचायत समिति की नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान धोबली देवी ने शनिवार को प्रधान के रूप में पदभार ग्रहण कर लिया। इससे पूर्व नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान धोबली का पंचायत समिति के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों ने स्वागत किया। दोपहर बाद उन्होंने उप प्रधान कन्हैयालाल ओझा व भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की उपस्थिति में कार्यभार ग्रहण कर लिया।

इस दौरान समाजसेवी तेजाराम डाबी, भाजपा जिला महामंत्री मोहन जाट, पार्षद राजेश तंवर, कीर्ति तंवर, चंद्रशेखर श्रीमाली,आसाराम बावरी, देवाराम बावरी, सरपंच अनिता सीरवी, पूर्व सरपंच डगलाराम सीरवी, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी संतसिंह राठौर, श्रवणसिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

