  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  • The Entire Market Remained Closed For The Second Day In Protest Against The Removal Of Encroachment By The Village Panchayat In Juntha Village.

अतिक्रमण:झूंठा गांव में ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा अतिक्रमण हटाने के विरोध में दूसरे दिन भी पूरा बाजार बंद रहा

झूंठा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

झूंठा गांव में रविवार को ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा सड़क किनारे जोधपुरी छिड़े पत्थर व कंक्रीट का अतिक्रमण हटाने के विरुद्ध में मंगलवार को दूसरे दिन भी झूंठा व्यापार मित्र मंडल द्वारा व्यापारियों ने अपनी दुकानें बंद रखकर धरना स्थल पर विरोध जताया। नुकसान की भरपाई करने की मांग की।

गौरतलब है कि रविवार को ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा माता मंगरी चौराहे से गांव में जाने वाली मेन सड़क किनारे एक व्यापारी के पत्थर व कंक्रीट का अतिक्रमण जेसीबी व ट्रैक्टर की मदद से हटाया गया था। व्यापारी द्वारा बिना सूचना के उक्त कार्रवाई होना बताया। जिसको लेकर व्यापार मंडल द्वारा अनिश्चितकालीन सोमवार से धरना शुरू कर दिया गया जो मंगलवार को दूसरे दिन भी धरना रहा।

धरना स्थल पर व्यापारी नोरतमल कुमावत, मिश्रीलाल गुर्जर, कालुराम सोनी, देवराज जांगिड़, जस्सा राम सीरवी, मोती सिंह राजपुरोहित, दिलीप छिपा, मुकेश सेन, सहित अनेक व्यापारी मौजूद रहे। व्यापार मंडल द्वारा लिखित शिकायत रायपुर विकास अधिकारी व जिला कलेक्टर को भेजी जिस पर मंगलवार को रायपुर विकास अधिकारी कार्यवाहक प्रदीप कुमार ने झूंठा व्यापारियों के धरना स्थल पर पहुंचकर लिखित आश्वासन दिया

कि ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा उक्त कार्रवाई संबंधी संपूर्ण पत्रावली को तहसील कार्यालय में पेश करने संबंधी जानकारी दी ताकि उक्त कार्रवाई की जानकारी प्राप्त हो सके। आश्वासन के बाद व्यापार मंडल के सदस्यों ने बुधवार से बाजार खोलने की सहमति जताई।

