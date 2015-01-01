पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Insistence On Joining The Police Was Three Times Backward, This Time Was Expected, But The Car Crushed Madaram's Dreams

बेराेजगार युवा के सपनों काे अमीर कार ने रौंदा:पुलिस में भर्ती होने की जिद थी, तीन बार पिछड़ा, इस बार उम्मीद थी, लेकिन कार ने कुचल दिए मादाराम के सपने

पाली2 घंटे पहले
छोटे भाई का शव देखते ही बड़ा भाई विलाप करने लगा। विधायक ने ढांढस बंधाया।
  • सोढाला इलाके में जयपुर-अजमेर एलीवेटेड राेड पर ऑडी कार से जा रही युवतियों ने पाली जिले के बिजोवा गांव के युवक काे चपेट में लेकर मार डाला
  • 3 साल से जाेधपुर में किराए पर कमरा लेकर परीक्षा की काेचिंग कर रहा था मादाराम, हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही जयपुर पहुंचे सैकड़ों ग्रामीण

जयपुर में साेडाला इलाके में ऑडी कार की टक्कर से जान गंवाना वाला बिजाेवा का 24 वर्षीय मादाराम देवासी अपने पिता माेतीराम देवासी के बुढ़ापे की लाठी था। उसका बस एक ही सपना था कि पुलिस की नाैकरी करे। इसके लिए वह जाेधपुर में किराए का कमरा लेकर रह रहा था। उसने पहले भी तीन बार परीक्षा दी थी, लेकिन सफल नहीं हाे पाया। तीसरी बार में में वह लिखित परीक्षा में पास हाे गया, लेकिन दाैड़ में असफल रहा।

इस बार उसे पूरी उम्मीद थी कि वह इस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में पास हाे जाएगा, लेकिन जयपुर में परीक्षा से एक घंटे पहले ही अमीर कार ने बेराेजगार युवा के सपनाें काे कुचल दिया। मादाराम के पिता माेतीराम देवासी के तीन और पुत्र हैं, लेकिन वे तीनाें भी अपने पिता के साथ गांव में ग्रामीणाें की भेड़-बकरियां व गाेवंश चरा कर परिवार का गुजारा करते हैं।

मादाराम के पिता के पास खुद की 30 भेड़ और 15 बकरियां है, जिस पर परिवार काे गुजारा हाेता है। माेतीराम अपने तीन बेटे काे ताे पढ़ाई नहीं करा पाया, क्याेंकि उनके पास इतना पैसा नहीं था, लेकिन तीनाें भाइयाें व उसकी आर्थिक हालत इसमें सबसे बड़ी बाधा थी। इसके चलते उसने अपने सबसे छाेटे बेटे मादाराम की पढ़ाई के लिए तीन अन्य पुत्राें के साथ गांव के अन्य लाेगाें के मवेशियाें व गाेवंश काे चराने का काम ले रखा था। सभी मिलकर मादाराम की पढ़ाई का खर्च उठा रहे थे।

4 भाइयों में छाेटा, मां-पिता की सेवा भी यही करता था, अब बुढ़ापे की लाठी छीनी
मृतक परिवार के मुखिया मोतीलाल के कुल 4 बेटे तथा 3 बेटियां हैं। मोतीलाल की आर्थिक स्थिति काफी कमजोर हाेने के साथ पशुपालन से ही उसका गुजारा चलता है। मादाराम सबसे छाेटा है। वह ही अपने माता-पिता की सेवा करता था। शेष तीन बेटे शादी हाेने के बाद से ही अलग रहकर कमाते-खाते हैं।

मादाराम की अभी शादी नहीं हुई थी। ऐसे में उसकी माैत के साथ ही मोतीलाल के बुढ़ापे की लाठी ही मानाे टूट गई। शनिवार सुबह हादसे की जानाकरी के बाद से पूरे गांव में शाेक का माहाैल है। उसके पिता-माता का राे-राेकर बुरा हाल हाे रहा है। उनकाे संभालने के लिए समूचा गांव पैराें पर खड़ा है।

मारवाड़ जंक्शन विधायक सहित बिजोवा से ग्रामीण भी जयपुर पहुंचे
हादसे की खबर पाकर मारवाड़ जंक्शन विधायक खुशवीर सिंह जयपुर में घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और पुलिस अधिकारियों से बात की। इधर, बिजोवा सरपंच हरीश देवासी के साथ ग्रामीण भी गुरुवार देर रात जयपुर पहुंच गए और मृतक परिवार को मुआवजा दिलाने की मांग रखी। इलाके के जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी परिवार की आर्थिक हालत को देखते हुए मृतक के आश्रितों को मुआवजा दिलाने की मांग की है।

12वीं तक की पढ़ाई बिजोवा गांव के स्कूल से ही पूरी की, 3 साल से जाेधपुर में काेचिंग कर रहा था
मादाराम बिजाेवा सरपंच हरीश देवासी का चचेरा भाई है। सरपंच देवासी बताते हैं 12वीं की पढ़ाई मादाराम ने गांव में ही की। बचपन से ही पुलिस में भर्ती हाेने का सपना संजाेए हुआ था। 12वीं पास करने के बाद उसे जाेधपुर में काेचिंग के लिए भेज दिया। वहां मादाराम किराए के कमरे में रह कर पुलिस भर्ती की काेचिंग कर रहा था।

कांस्टेबल के सपने व माैत में 1 घंटे की दूरी
मादाराम कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा सुबह 9 बजे देने के लिए जा रहा था। उससे पहले ही वह सुबह 8 बजे हादसे का शिकार बनकर काल कलवित हाे गया।

पिता से रात में बात... परीक्षा दे दिवाली बिजाेवा में ही मनाऊंगा
मादाराम ने गुरुवार रात काे ही जयपुर रवाना हाेने से पहले अपने पिता काे माेबाइल लगाकर बात की थी, इसमें कहा था कि वाे परीक्षा देने जयपुर जा रहा है। वापसी में वह सीधा बिजाेवा ही आएगा। दिवाली वहीं पर मनाऊंगा।

सोनी हॉस्पिटल के मालिकों के नाम रजिस्टर है कार, युवती की तबीयत बिगड़ी, अस्पताल में भर्ती
एयर बैग खुलने से कार में बैठी दोनों युवतियों की जान बच गई। कार जाम होने के बाद वे बाहर आईं और घरवालों को फोन किया। जो लड़की कार चला रही थी, उसका नाम नेहा सोनी है। उसकी उम्र 35 साल है। साथ बैठी उसकी दोस्त का नाम प्रज्ञा है। कार सोनी हॉस्पिटल के मालिकों के नाम पर रजिस्टर है। बताया जा रहा है कि हादसे के बाद प्रज्ञा की तबीयत बिगड़ने की वजह से उसे जयपुर के ही एक अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।

