पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  • The Officers Of Naasena Were Going Home To Celebrate Diwali, Scrapio Overturned Due To Tire Burst In Sumerpur, Mother And Son Beaten

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:नाैसेना के अफसर दिवाली मनाने घर जा रहे थे, सुमेरपुर में टायर फटने से स्काॅर्पियो पलटी, मां और बेटे की माैत

पाली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • झारखंड के संत कबीर नगर निवासी नेवी के सीपीओ व उनकी मा ने हादसे में दम ताेड़ा, बाेकाराे निवासी नेवी के दाे हवलदार घायल

पाली जिले के सुमेरपुर कस्बे मेें नेशनल हाईवे 162 के बाइपास पर शुक्रवार सुबह करीब साढ़े आठ बजे अचानक टायर फटने से बेकाबू हाेकर स्काॅर्पियो पलट गई। हादसे में गुजरात के पाेरबंदर में नाैसेना के चीफ पेटी ऑफिसर, सीपीओ ब्रजेश कुमार यादव व उनकी माता साेनिया यादव की माैके पर माैत हाे गई। मृतक नेवी ऑफिसर झारखंड के संत कबीर नगर जिले में महला के रहने वाले थे, जाे अपनी माता के साथ छुट्टियां लेकर दीपावली मनाने गांव जा रहे थे।

स्काॅर्पियाे में दाे हवलदार अरविंद कुमार व जयप्रकाश भी सवार थे, जाे झारखंड के बाेकाराे जिले के निवासी हैं। ये दाेनाें हवलदार भी दिवाली मनाने घर जा रहे थे, जाे घायल हाे गए। सुमेरपुर थानाप्रभारी रवींद्रसिंह खींची ने बताया मृतक नेवी ऑफिसर व उनकी माता के शव माेर्चरी में रखवाए हैं, जिनका पाेरबंदर से नेवी के जांच दल के सुमेरपुर पहुंचने पर पाेस्टमार्टम कराया जाएगा। सूचना पाेरबंदर स्थित नेवी के कमांडिग ऑफिसर काे दी है। घायल दाेनाें हवलदार की हालत खतरे से बाहर है, लेकिन उनकाे जाेधपुर में सेना के अस्पताल ले जाया गया है।

दाे-तीन बार पलटी गाड़ी, जाखानगर की एक महिला भी चपेट में आई

सुमेरपुर एसएचओ रवींद्रसिंह खींची ने बताया कि गुजरात के पाेरबंदर स्थित नेवी मुख्यालय से सीपीओ ब्रजेश कुमार यादव, अपनी माता साेनिया व साथी हवलदार अरविंद कुमार व जयप्रकाश के साथ स्काॅर्पियो लेकर झारखंड में अपने गांव जा रहे थे। एनएच 162 पर सुमेरपुर में बाइपास पर विवेकानंद स्कूल के पास अचानक स्काॅर्पियो का टायर फट गया।

इससे बेकाबू स्काॅर्पियो दाे-तीन बार पलटी खाकर हाइवे से उतर गई। इस दाैरान जाखानगर गांव की एक महिला हाइवे पार कर रही थी, जाे स्कार्पियो की चपेट में अा गई। सूचना पर पुलिस दल व 108 की टीम माैके पर पहुंची और घायलाें काे राजकीय अस्पताल में पहुंचाया।

नाैसेना का जांच दल आज सुमेरपुर आएगा, घायलाें के बयान लेंगे
हालांकि यह सुमेरपुर बाइपास पर हुए हादसे की पुलिस द्वारा जांच की जा रही है। मगर इस हादसे की समानांतर जांच नाैसेना द्वारा की जाएगी। इसके लिए नेवी का जांच दल हादसे की जांच के लिए शनिवार काे सुमेरपुर पहुंचेगा। जांच दल दुर्घटनास्थल का माैका मुआयना करेगा और अपने हिसाब से जांच करेगा।

यह दल हादसे में घायल हुए नेवी के दाेनाें हवलदार, घायल महिला व माैके पर पहुंचे पुलिस व 108 टीम के साथ आसपास के लाेगाें के भी बयान लेगा। इसके बाद पाेस्टमार्टम कराकर नेवी ऑफिसर का सैनिक सम्मान से अंतिम संस्कार नाैसेना द्वारा करवाया जाएगा, जबकि मृतक की माता का शव उनके परिजनाें काे भेजा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें