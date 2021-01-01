पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  The Power Of Gan Is Illuminated Here, The System Is Adopted, Schools Are Adopted, Wells Dug In Villages, Pension Is Given To Needy Families

भास्कर खास:गण की ताकत से रोशन है यहां तंत्र, स्कूलों को गोद लिया, गांवों में खुदवाए कुएं, जरूरतमंद परिवारों को दे रहे पेंशन

पाली3 घंटे पहले
  • घाणेराव में 940 पाेल बिजली लगाकर 10 साल से बिजली का खर्चा उठा रहे भामाशाह
  • अस्पताल बनाकर प्राइवेट जैसी सुविधाएं दिलाई

गणतंत्र का अर्थ है, जनता के लिए जनता द्वारा शासन। इस महत्वपूर्ण दिन पर आइए आज हम उन गांंवाें से आपकाे रूबरू कराते हैं जहां इसी गण के बूते तंत्र न केवल जिंदगी जीता है, बल्कि हर जंग जीतता भी है। भामाशाहाें व स्थानीय ग्रामीणाें की ताकत ने इन गांवाें काे इतना मजबूत बना दिया है कि सरकारी याेजनाओं के भराेसे ये रहते ही नहीं हैं।

कहीं पर प्राइवेट जैसी सुविधाएं ग्रामीणाें काे दिलाने के लिए कराेड़ाें रुपए खर्च करके न केवल अस्पताल बनाया, बल्कि उसकाे अपने खुद के खर्च से संचालित भी कर रहे हैं। कहीं पर पूरे गांव में राेड लाइट का जाल बिछाकर उसका खर्चा भी वहन कर रहे हैं। कहीं भामाशाहाें ने सड़कें तक बनवा दी। स्कूलाें काे गाेद लेकर बच्चों की ड्रेस से लेकर स्टेशनरी तक का खर्च उठा रहे हैं ताे कहीं ग्रामीणाें के लिए ओपनवेल व ट्यूबवेल खुदवा दिए।​​​​​​​

आठ हजार की आबादी वाले घाणेराव में राेड लाइट का पूरा खर्चा भामाशाह उठाते हैं। यहां अंधेरा देखकर कनकराज सावंतराज लाेढ़ा ने 2009 में अपने खर्चे से 840 पाेल लगवाकर गांव काे राेशन कर दिया था। तब से अब तक वे बिजली बिल से लेकर मेंटनेंस भी खुद करवा रहे हैं। इसके लिए उन्हाेंने बिजलीघर में खुद के दाे आदमी बिठा दिए, जिनका वेतन भी वे देते हैं।

इसी प्रकार यहां पर आधुनिक पशु अस्पताल, तीन स्कूल, पाेस्ट ऑफिस भवन, मारवाड़ ग्रामीण बैंक भवन आदि भी भामाशाहाें द्वारा ही बनवाए गए हैं। कस्बे की नियमित सफाई हाे इसके लिए भामाशाहाें ने 15 ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली भी पंचायत काे साैंपी। सरपंच चंद्रशेखर मेवाड़ा व उपसरपंच दिनेश आदिवाल बताते हैं कि 500 परिवाराें काे मासिक राशन दे रहे और तीन ओपनवेल भी खुदवाए गए हैं।

मुंडारा : विकास के लिए 65 साल पहले भवन टैक्स शुरू, ग्रामीणाें ने खुशी दिया

संभवतया मुंडारा गांव राजस्थान का पहला ऐसा गांव है, जहां पर पंचायत ने गांव के विकास के लिए हाउस टैक्स प्रारंभ किया था। उस समय नरपतसिंह करणाेत ने ये व्यवस्था शुरू की थी जिसका सभी ग्रामीणाें ने समर्थन करते हुए पैसे दिए। वर्तमान में हर घर से 10 से 50 रुपए वार्षिक लिए जा रहे हैं। लाेगाें काे मीठा पानी पिलाने के लिए पुखराज मंडलेशा परिवार ने ट्यूबवेल खुदवाया। थ्री फेज कनेक्शन व साेलर पैनल लगाकर सभी काे निशुल्क पानी पिला रहे हैं। ​​​​​​​

सादड़ी : जैन समाज ने अंदरुनी इलाकाें में बनाई सीसी सड़कें, 8 साल तक नहीं टूटी

​​​​​​​सरकारी स्तर पर यदि काेई सड़क बनती है ताे उसकी उम्र कितनी हाेती है ये सभी जानते हैं। लेकिन सादड़ी में अंदरुनी इलाकाें के कुछेक माेहल्लाें में जैन समाज द्वारा सीसी राेड बनवाई गई है। इसका निर्माण 8 साल पहले कराया गया था, आज तक ये सड़कें यथास्थिति में ही है। मरम्मत के नाम पर यहां कुछ भी नहीं हुआ है।

