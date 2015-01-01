पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  • The Rays Of The Sun Fell On The Jawai Dam, The Stars Came Down In The Water, Dhanteras Will Be Here Today And Tomorrow

गुरुवार से दीपाेत्सव:जवाई बांध पर सूरज की किरणें पड़ी ताे लगा तारे पानी में उतर आए, धनतेरस आज व कल मनेगी

पाली21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुमेरपुर. पश्चिमी राजस्थान के सबसे जवाई बांध मंे इस बार पानी की अच्छी आवक हुई है। वहीं मौसम के बदलाव के साथ जवाई बांध में परावर्तित होती सूरज की किरणेे ऐसी दिख रही है मानों पानी की सतह पर तैरते तारे। फोटो : कृष्णपाल पारंगी

महालक्ष्मी के स्वागत में शहर सज रहा है। हर गली माेहल्ले से लेकर बाजार और मुख्य चाैराहाें पर रंग बिरंगी राेशनी से शहर चमक रहा है। गुरुवार से दीपाेत्सव हाेगी।

इस बार दीपोत्सव को लेकर लोगों में उलझन है। तिथियों की हेर-फेर ऐसी हो रही है कि हर किसी के मन में यह सवाल उठने लगा है कि दीपोत्सव इस बार पांच दिन का ही है या चार दिन का।

धनतेरस कब है और यम दीपक कब से जलाना है, इसी उलझन को दूर किया है ज्याेतिषाचार्य पंडित शंभूलाल शर्मा ने। उन्होंने बताया कि पाली सहित देशभर के पंचांगों का अध्ययन करने के बाद यह साफ हो गया है कि इस बार धनतेरस को लेकर दो मत हैं। एक मत वाले वे हैं जो उदयमान तिथि को ही मूल तिथि मानकर पर्व मनाते हैं।

धनतेरस की तिथि और शुभ मुहूर्त

त्रयोदशी तिथि प्रारंभ: 12 नवंबर रात 9:30 बजे से, त्रयोदशी तिथि समाप्त : 13 नवंबर को शाम 5: 59 बजे तक,

धनतेरस पूजा मुहूर्त: 13 नवंबर को शाम 5 बजकर 28 मिनट से रात 5 बजकर 59 मिनट तक।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें