पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीपोत्सव:इस बार धनतेरस 2 दिन, ज्योतिषियों में मतभेद, कुछ ने कहा-12 को मनाएं लेकिन ज्यादातर बोले-13 को ही श्रेष्ठ

पाली9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचांग में तिथि के गणना भेद को लेकर यह स्थिति बनी, आज इंद्र योग के साथ दिवाली तक कई शुभ योग

धनतेरस (त्रयोदशी) तिथि को लेकर लोगों में असमंजस की स्थिति है। पंचांग में तिथि के गणना भेद को लेकर यह स्थिति बनी हैै। कोई धनतेरस 12 को तो कोई 13 नवंबर को मनाने के पक्ष में है। हालांकि अधिकांश पंडित 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस मनाना ही उचित ठहरा रहे हैं।

उनका मत है कि त्रयोदशी 13 (शुक्रवार) को उदया तिथि में भी रहेगी और प्रदोषकाल के समय भी। इस दिन शाम 5:59 बजे तक त्रयोदशी तिथि है। जबकि कई पंडितों का मत है कि शुक्रवार को शाम 4:20 बजे तक त्रयोदशी समाप्त हो जाएगी और प्रदोष काल में नहीं रहेगी। इसलिए 12 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाना उचित है।

इस बार दीपावली तक खरीदारी के हैं कई मुहूर्त: दिन और नक्षत्र के अनुसार करें खरीदारी
पुष्य नक्षत्र के बाद दीवाली के बीच ऐसे मुहूर्त बन रहे हैं, जिनमें प्रॉपर्टी, ज्वैलरी, गाड़ियों से लेकर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान तक खरीदना शुभ होगा। दीवाली पर संपूर्ण दिन सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग बन रहा है। ज्योतिषियों के मुताबिक इस योग के चलते दीपावली पर की खरीदारी ज्यादा फायदेमंद होगी।

  • एक्सपर्ट : ज्याेतिषाचार्य पंडित शंभुलाल शर्मा, पंडित सीताराम व्यास टेवाली, ज्याेतिषाचार्य पंडित चैतन्य भट्ट, पंडित अश्विन दवे)

किस तारीख को क्या खरीदें, औषधियों से लेकर गहने खरीदी मंगलकारी

10 नवंबर: इंद्र योग के साथ ही मंगलवार और पूर्वाफाल्गुनी नक्षत्र के संयोग में इस दिन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामानों की खरीदारी करना शुभ रहेगा। प्रॉपर्टी में निवेश या खरीदारी के लिए यह दिन शुभ है।
11 नवंबर: इस दिन उत्तराफाल्गुनी नक्षत्र होने से वृद्धि देने वाला वर्धमान योग और चंद्र-मंगल का दृष्टि संबंध होने से महालक्ष्मी योग रहेगा। इस मुहूर्त में हर तरह की खरीदारी की जा सकती है। साथ ही वैधृति योग बनने से औजार, मशीनरी और व्हीकल खरीदी के लिए विशेष मुहूर्त रहेगा।
12 नवंबर: बृहस्पति वार हस्त नक्षत्र की युक्ति में वाहन, भूमि, भवन, आभूषण व वस्त्र आदि की खरीदारी करना मंगलकारी रहेगा।
13 नवंबर: प्रदोष व्रत, चित्रा नक्षत्र में धनतेरस के पर्व पर भगवान की मूर्ति पूजन पात्र, चांदी के बर्तन, दीपक की खरीदारी शुभप्रद रहेगी।
14 नवंबर: दीपावली महापर्व पर सूर्योदय के साथ ही सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग शुरू हो जाएगा, जो कि रात 8.08 बजे तक रहेगा। पंडित संजय शिवशंकर दवे ने बताया लक्ष्मी पूजा के साथ इस दिन हर तरह की खरीदारी के लिए विशेष मुहूर्त बन रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें