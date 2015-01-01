पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूछताछ:पाली में डकैती करने आया था तीन जिलाें का गिराेह, पुलिस ने छह आराेपियाें काे दबाेचा

पाली4 घंटे पहले
पाली. पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी एवं बारामद चोरी की बाइक
  • पाली, उदयपुर व राजसमंद जिले के 6 आराेपियाें से चाेरी की बाइक भी मिली

पाली, राजसमंद व उदयपुर जिले के शातिर बदमाशाें का गिराेह साेमवार देर शाम काे पाली में डकैती की वारदात करने आए थे। काेतवाली थाना पुलिस ने ऐनवक्त पर गिराेह में शामिल छह आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया, जिनके कब्जे से चाेरी की छह बाइक भी बरामद हुई है। आराेपियाें के पास डकैती की वारदात में इस्तेमाल औजार भी मिले है। पुलिस काे संदेह है कि गिराेह में और लाेग भी शामिल है, जिनके बारे में पूछताछ

की जा रही है। एसपी राहुल काेटाेकी ने बताया कि साेमवार शाम काे सूचना मिली कि मंडिया राेड इलाके में जैन छात्रावास के पीछे लायंस भवन के निकट सूनसान इलाके में न्यू आनंद नगर के खाली भूखण्ड में झाड़ियां उगी हुई है। इनकी ओट में छह युवक बिना नम्बरी बाइक लेकर बैठे थे, जाे शहर में वारदात कर सकते है। मुखबिर की इत्तला पर एएसपी डाॅ. तेजपाल सिंह, सीओ सिटी निशांत भारद्वाज, कोतवाली प्रभारी गौतम जैन व

एएसआई भल्लाराम विश्नोई के नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीमाें ने इलाके की घेराबंदी की। पुलिस ने मौके से राकेश प्रजापत पुत्र शिवराम निवासी चौपड़ा शिवपुरा, विक्रमसिंह पुत्र हेमसिंह रावत निवासी बरजाल दिवेर राजसमंद, प्रवीणसिंह पुत्र मनोहरसिंह, रावत निवासी मुडिया सिरियारी, भूपेन्द्रंिसह पुत्र पूनमसिंह निवासी मुडि़या, रणजीतसिंह पुत्र विजयसिंह रावत निवासी बाणिया माली सिरियारी व ललित पुत्र शंकरलाल गमेती निवासी

प्रतापपुरा सुखेर जिला उदयपुर को गिरफ्तार किया। वे दीपावली से पहले राह चलते लोगों से लूट व डकैती की फिराक में थे। आरोपी पूर्व में भी बाइक चोरी की वारदातों में जेल जा चुके हैं। उनसे और भी वारदातें खुल सकती है। आरोपियों से छह मोटरसाइकिलें चोरी की बरामद की गई। ये मोटरसाइकिल उदयपुर शहर, पाली, जोधपुर शहर व बिलाड़ा से चुराना कबूला है।

जांच कमेटी ने तथ्यात्मक रिपाेर्ट में मेडिकल काॅलेज के पाले में डाली गेंद

जांच कमेटी ने साेमवार काे तथ्यात्मक रिपाेर्ट बनाई। इसमें बाॅल मेडिकल काॅलेज प्रशासन के पाले में डाल दी। जांच कमेटी ने रिपाेर्ट में बताया कि अस्पताल में बने ऑक्सीजन प्लांट सिलेंडर के माध्यम से पाइपलाइन के जरिए चल रहा है। जाे कि मैसर्स मेडि हेल्थ केयर एंड सर्जिकल की देखरेख में हाे रहा है। इसका ठेका भी मेडिकल काॅलेज ने ही दिया है। प्लांट और पाइपलाइन का काम बांगड़ अस्पताल काे हस्तांतरित नहीं किया गया है।

