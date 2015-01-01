पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्राेला ने टेम्पो को टक्कर मारी, 5 महिलाओंं समेत 7 घायल

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • रायपुर के समीप खेताें से टेम्पो में बैठकर घर लाैट रहे थे, बाटेलाव तालाब के पास हुआ हादसा

रायपुर इलाके के बाटेलाव तालाब के निकट मंगलवार शाम एक ट्राेला ने टेंपो को टक्कर मार दी, जिससे टेम्पो में सवार 5 महिलाओंं समेत 7 जने गंभीर रूप से घायल हाे गए। यह महिलाएं खेताें में दिनभर काम करने के बाद वापस टेम्पो में बैठकर वापस घर की तरफ लाैट रही थी। इस दाैरान दुर्घटना हाे गई। घायलाें काे उपचार के लिए सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। बाद में उनकाे ब्यावर के लिए रेफर किया गया। पुलिस के अनुसार खेतों में काम करने वाले श्रमिक मंगलवार शाम काम निपटा कर टेम्पो में अपने घरों की ओर लौट रहे थे। टेम्पो के राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग स्थित बाटेलाव तालाब के निकट पहुंचने पर पीछे की ओर से आ रहे एक ट्राेला चालक ने टक्कर मार दी, इस कारण टेम्पो पलटी खा गया।

घटना में टेम्पो चालक लाबू राम कुमावत पुत्र कानाराम कुमावत (55 वर्ष ) रायपुर, भैराराम पुत्र भंवरलाल (32 वर्ष) इंदिरा कॉलोनी रायपुर, रेखा (18 वर्ष) पुत्री भंवरलाल इंदिरा कॉलोनी रायपुर, रुखसाना (45 वर्ष) पत्नी शकूर खां रायपुर, मांगी देवी( 61 वर्ष )पत्नी भंवरलाल इंदिरा कॉलोनी रायपुर, मदीना (45 वर्ष )पत्नी गुल मोहम्मद गौरी रायपुर, तथा संतोष (45 वर्ष) पत्नी बुध सिंह बस स्टैंड के पास रायपुर घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों को उपचार के लिए सामुदायिक चिकित्सालय रायपुर लाया गया। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद पांच व्यक्तियों को ब्यावर के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया।

