पहली बार पाली आए पर्यवेक्षक:कांग्रेस में टिकट का घमासान; पर्यवेक्षक के सामने दावेदाराें ने किया शक्ति प्रदर्शन

पाली4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी नेताअाें से अलग-अलग मुलाकात की, फीडबैक लिया

जिले में पंचायत व जिला परिषद सदस्य चुनाव काे लेकर मंडलवार बैठकाें में भाजपा से पिछड़ी कांग्रेस अब अलर्ट माेड पर आ गई है। प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से नियुक्त किए पर्यवेक्षक अक्षय त्रिपाठी मंगलवार काे पाली पहुंचे। जिलेभर से टिकट के दावेदाराें ने अपने समर्थकाें के साथ पाली में कांग्रेस कार्यालय में शक्ति प्रदर्शन किया। साथ ही टिकट के दावेदाराें ने अपने समर्थकाें काे लेकर पर्यवेक्षक के समक्ष परेड कराई।

इतने दिनाें तक सूने पड़े कांग्रेस भवन में मंगलवार काे टिकट की पंचायती काे लेकर नेता-कार्यकर्ताओं की आवाजाही से गहमागहमी रही। दाेपहर बाद पर्यवेक्षक त्रिपाठी पाली पहुंचे, जाे देर शाम तक दावेदाराें से उनका पक्ष सुनते रहे। इस दाैरान त्रिपाठी ने पूर्व सांसद बद्रीराम जाखड़, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष चुन्नीलाल चाड़वास, पूर्व संसदीय सचिव दिलीप चाैधरी, नगरपरिषद के पूर्व सभापति केवलचंद गुलेच्छा, प्रदीप हिंगड़, विधानसभा में पाली से प्रत्याशी रहे महावीरसिंह सुकरलाई, साेजत से शाेभा साेलंकी, सुमेरपुर से रंजू रामावत, बाली से रतन जणवा, बाल श्रम बाेर्ड के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष शिशुपालसिंह निंबाड़ा, मारवाड़ जंक्शन से जस्साराम राठाैड़ समेत जिले के सभी वरिष्ठ नेताओं से लेकर पूर्व ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष, जिला कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारियाें के साथ सभी अग्रिम संगठनाें के जिलाध्यक्ष से भी मिलकर उनसे पंचायत चुनाव काे लेकर फीडबैक लिया। उन्हाेंने सभी नेताओं के पास टिकट उम्मीदवाराें काे लेकर आए आवेदन पत्र भी लिए।

पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष अजीज दर्द, महिला कांग्रेस की जिलाध्यक्ष नीलम बिड़ला, सेवादल के जिलाध्यक्ष माेहन हटेला, युवक कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष मनीष पालरिया, युवक कांग्रेस के नेता यशपालसिंह कुंपावत, पूर्व ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष हाजी मेहबूब भाई टी., महेश जाेशी, मंगलराम भिंडर समेत वरिष्ठ नेताओं से भी पर्यवेक्षक ने पंचायत चुनाव काे लेकर फीडबैक लिया। पर्यवेक्षक आवेदन पत्र लेकर देर रात काे भीलवाड़ा रवाना हुए, जहां आवेदन की स्क्रूटनिंग कर वे दाे दिन में संभावित उम्मीदवाराें का पैनल तैयार कर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी काे भेजेंगे। इसके बाद उम्मीदवाराें की सूची जारी की जाएगी।

इस तरह से तैयार हाेगी प्रत्याशियाें की अंतिम सूची

1. उम्मीदवारी जताने वाले नेता स्थानीय नेता अथवा संगठन के पदाधिकारियाें के पास आवेदन जमा करा सकते हैं। मंगलवार काे काफी लाेगाें ने पर्यवेक्षक के पास आवेदन किया। पीसीसी ने तय किया कि 2 दिन तक पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद से टिकट चाहने वाले उम्मीदवार निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष, पूर्व सांसद, विस प्रत्याशी, पूर्व ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष, महिला कांग्रेस, सेवादल, युवक कांग्रेस, एनएसयूआई के साथ विभिन्न प्रकाेष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष अथवा ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष काे भी आवेदन दे सकेंगे। ये नेता आवेदन पीसीसी के पर्यवेक्षक त्रिपाठी तक पहुंचाएंगे।

2. आवेदन जमा करने के बाद जिला पर्यवेक्षक त्रिपाठी की ओर से पंचायत समिति वार व जिला परिषद के वार्डवार सूची तैयार की जाएगी। इसके बाद वे एक बार फिर पाली आकर सभी नेताओं से सलाह-मशविरा करेंगे और हर सीट पर संभावित उम्मीदवाराें का पैनल तैयार कर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी काे भेजा जाएगा। पीसीसी से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद उम्मीदवाराें की अंतिम चयन सूची जारी हाेगी।

जिताऊ व टिकाऊ उम्मीदवार काे मिलेगा टिकट: पर्यवेक्षक

  • प्रदेश में मुख्यमंत्री अशाेक गहलाेत के नेतृत्व में नगर निगम के चुनाव में शहरी मतदाताओं ने कांग्रेस पर भराेसा जताया है। पाली जिले में भी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं में उत्साह है। पंचायत चुनाव काे जीत में बदलने की जिम्मेदारी प्रत्येक नेता-कार्यकर्ता की है। उम्मीदवार चयन में स्थानीय नेताओं की राय लेकर पूरी पारदर्शिता बरती जाएगी। सभी समीकरणाें काे साधते हुए जिले के सीनियर लीडर की सलाह से जिताऊ व टिकाऊ उम्मीदवार काे चुनाव मैदान में उतारा जाएगा। - अक्षय त्रिपाठी, कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक, पंचायत चुनाव

पंचायतीराज चुनाव काे लेकर आज से नामांकन

पंचायतीराज चुनावाें काे लेकर बुधवार काे अधिसूचना जारी हाेगी। इसके साथ ही नामांकन प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हाे जाएगी। 9 नंवबर तक नामांकन लिए जाएंगे। जिला परिषद के नामांकन जिला मुख्यालय पर लिए जाएंगे। वहीं, पंस सदस्याें के नामांकन पंचायत समितिवार लिए जाएंगे।

निर्वाचन विभाग अनुसार पाली की 10 पंचायत समितियाें के 192 वार्डाें के साथ-साथ जिला परिषद के 33 वार्डाें के चुनाव चाराें चरणाें में संपन्न हाेंगे। प्रथम चरण में 23 नवंबर काे रानी, बाली व देसूरी, दूसरे चरण में 27 काे जैतारण, साेजत व रायपुर, तीसरे चरण में 1 दिसंबर काे राेहट व पाली व चाैथे चरण 5 दिसंबर काे मारवाड़ व सुमेरपुर में चुनाव कराए जाएंगे।

