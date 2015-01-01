पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या का अंदेशा:दो दिन पहले महिला का कटा हाथ कुत्ते नाेंच रहे थे, उसका शव धाकड़ी के जंगल में मिला

पाली5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मृतका पहनावे से राजस्थान की नहीं लग रही, हत्या कर शव फेंकने का अंदेशा

शिवपुरा थाना इलाके के धाकड़ी के जंगल में शुक्रवार काे एक महिला का क्षत-विक्षत शव मिला है। यह उसी महिला का शव है, जिसका दाे दिन पहले हाथ कुत्ते अपने मुंह में दबाकर धाकड़ी गांव की स्कूल में लेकर पहुंचे थे। इसके बाद शव पड़े हाेने की आशंका थी, मगर पता नहीं चल पाया था।

शुक्रवार सुबह पशुपालक ने शव हाेने की सूचना दी। इसके बाद साेजत तथा शिवपुरा थाने से पुलिस दल माैके पर पहुंचा। घटनास्थल के हालात काफी चौंकाने वाले थे। इसके चलते पुलिस भी इस मामले काे संदेह की नजर से देख रही है। माना जा रहा है कि उसकी हत्या कर शव काे जंगल में लाकर फेंका गया।

शव करीब 5 से 7 दिन पुराना हाेने के साथ ही महिला की चूड़ियां, चप्पल तथा बाल अलग-अलग स्थानाें पर बिखरे पड़े मिले। वहीं महिला के शरीर के आधे कपड़े भी गायब थे। महिला के पहनावे के हिसाब से वह राजस्थान की नहीं हाेकर किसी बाहरी प्रदेश की हाे सकती है। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा कर मेडिकल बाेर्ड से पाेस्टमार्टम के लिए साेजत अस्पताल की माेर्चरी में रखवाया है।

डीएसपी डाॅ. हेमंत जाखड़ के अनुसार शुक्रवार सुबह धाकड़ी गांव के जंगल में झाड़ियाें के पीछे एक महिला का शव हाेने की सूचना मिली थी। इस पर साेजत थाना प्रभारी रामेश्वरलाल भाटी व शिवपुरा थाना प्रभारी हरजीराम समेत पुलिस दल माैके पर पहुंचा। दाे दिन पहले इस शव का टुकड़ा कुत्ते लेकर धाकड़ी स्कूल के पास पहुंचे थे। इसके बाद माैके पर पुलिस काे भेजा गया था।

बाद में शव की तलाश के लिए उप सरपंच भवानीसिंह चंपावत के साथ ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से काफी प्रयास किए गए, मगर उसके बारे में पता नहीं चल पाया था। पुलिस ने शव काे अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है। शनिवार काे मेडिकल बाेर्ड से पाेस्टमार्टम कराने के प्रयास किए जाएंगे। प्रथम दृष्टया में यह मामला संदिग्ध है। हत्या का हाेने के चलते पुलिस कई एंगल पर जांच कर रही है। उसकी शिनाख्त कराने के लिए भी प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

माैके पर शव की दशा और बिखरे सबूत, पुलिस कर रही जांच
महिला का काफी दिन पुराना हाेने के कारण शव क्षत-विक्षत हाे गया। कुत्ताें ने उसके शरीर काे कई जगहाें से भी नाेचा है। शरीर के ऊपरी भाग पर कपड़े गायब है। शव के कुछ ही दूरी पर 5 नंबर साइज के जूते पड़े मिले ताे एक स्थान पर बाल भी बिखरे पड़े थे। चूड़ियां भी कुछ ही दूरी पर पड़ी मिली। ब्लाउज के साथ ही अन्य कपड़े भी अन्य स्थानाें पर पड़े मिले।

पुलिस के सामने शिनाख्तगी की कड़ी चुनाैती
शव की पहचान करना भी पुलिस के सामने बड़ी चुनाैती है। उसका शरीर काफी फूल भी गया। साथ ही चेहरे पर भी अनगिनत निशान है। महिला की उम्र करीब 35 साल है। पहनावे से वह किसी एंगल से नहीं लग रही कि राजस्थान की रहने वाली है। कुत्ताें ने उसकी खाेपड़ी से बाल भी खींचकर अलग कर दिए।

अब एक ही जांच की दिशा-शायद डेरे में छिपा हाे काेई सच
क्याेंकि पुलिस का कहना है कि महिला काे सुनसान स्थान पर ले जाकर डालना और उसके कपड़े भी अस्त-व्यस्त हालत में हाेना शक पैदा कर रहा है काेई अकेली महिला इस हालत में कैसे जंगल में पहुंचेगी। वह भी इलाके से अंजान। प्रारंभिक जांच में पता चला है कि संभवत: आयुर्वेदिक दवाई या गाेंद बेचने वाले डेराें से ताल्लुक रखने वाली महिला काे सकती है। घुमंतू लाेग अलग-अलग डेरा बनाकर रहते हैं। वह कहीं भी बच्चों व महिलाओंं के साथ अपना पड़ाव डाल देते हैं। कुछ दिन पहले यहां पर एक डेरे ने कुछ दिनाें के लिए पड़ाव डाला था। बाद मेंं यहां से वह निकल गया।

