प्रदूषण से बर्बादी की सरहद बढ़ी:ग्रामीणों का जल आंदाेलन, ढाई घंटे पानी में खड़े रहे

पाली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीईटीपी-सिटी सीवेज का प्रदूषित पानी नेहड़ा बांध से हाेते हुए कई गांवाें में पहुंच रहा

जल प्रदूषण से बर्बादी की सरहद अब राेहट क्षेत्र के प्रमुख नेहड़ा बांध काे लांघ रही है। शहर की फैक्ट्रियाें के लिए लगे ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट से ट्रीटेड तथा सिटी सीवेज का करीब 30 एमएलडी पानी अब नेहड़ा बांध से हाेते हुए जालाेर तथा बाड़मेर जिले की सीमा से सटे गांवाें में पहुंच रहा है।

इन गांवाें के खेताें व नदी में बर्बादी की आशंका से किसान सहम गए। शुक्रवार काे पाली से पहुंच रहे स्याह पानी की मात्रा लगातार बढ़ते देखकर दिंवादी तथा माेरिया समेत कई गांवाें के ग्रामीण भड़क गए और इसे राेकने की मांग काे लेकर विराेध किया। इन लाेगाें ने स्याह पानी में ही खड़े हाेकर 24 घंटे के लिए जल आंदाेलन शुरू कर दिया। मामले की सूचना मिलते ही राेहट के तहसीलदार प्रवीण चाैधरी पहुंचे।

राजस्थान प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल के अधिकारी भी माैके पर पहुंच गए। कनिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक अधिकारी दीपक ओझा व कामिनी ने जांच के लिए पानी सैंपल लिए। साथ ही ग्रामीणाें से समझाइश की तो वे पानी से बाहर निकले और आंदोलन खत्म किया। ग्रामीणाें ने चेताया कि अगर शीघ्र ही इस मामले काे हल नहीं किया गया ताे बड़े स्तर पर आंदाेलन करेंगे।

दिवांदी-मौरिया सहित कई गांवों के ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश, प्रदूषण बाेर्ड की टीम लेकर मौके पर पहुंचे तहसीलदार, प्रदूषित पानी के सैंपल लिए

दिवांदी के निकट प्रवाहित बांडी नदी में प्रदूषित पानी की आवक को लेकर गुरुवार दाेपहर 12 बजे सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता दीपक बामणिया की अगुवाई में ग्रामीणों ने प्रदूषित पानी में खड़े हाेकर 24 घंटे के लिए जल आंदाेलन शुरू कर दिया। प्रदूषित पानी की समस्या का समाधान नहीं हो रहा। ग्रामीणाें ने पीएम, सीएम, केंद्रीय जल मंत्री के नाम तहसीलदार काे ज्ञापन भी साैंपा।

सीईटीपी का 11 व सिटी सीवेज का 20 एमएलडी पानी सीधा जा रहा
प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल के अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि सीईटीपी का 11 तथा सिटी सीवेज से निकलने वाला करीब 20 एमएलडी पानी सीधे ही नदी से हाेते हुए नेहड़ा बांध तथा आगे अन्य नदियाें में छाेड़ा जा रहा है। सिटी सीवेज के दाे प्लांट 22.05 एमएलडी के बने हुए हैं। इसमें से मात्र 4 एमएलडी पानी ही ट्रीट किया जा रहा है। यह पानी फैक्ट्रियाें में उपयाेग किया जा रहा। शेष पानी नदी मेंं छाेड़ा जा रहा। इसी प्रकार सीईटीपी भी 11 एमएलडी पानी छाेड़ रही है। विभाग का भी मानना है कि ट्रीट हाेकर छाेड़ने के बाद भी सीईटीपी का पानी अभी पूरी तरह से मानक पर नहीं है।

31 गांवाें में बर्बादी के निशां उकेर रहा प्रदूषण
बताया जाता है पाली से सिटी सीवेज तथा फैक्ट्रियाें का गंदा पानी नेहड़ा बांध से हाेकर दिवांदी-माेरिया समेत कई गांवाें में पहुंच रहा है। यह पानी खेताें में जाने के साथ नदियाें में भी गिर रहा। नेहड़ा बांध में पानी नहीं, इसलिए फाटक खुली है: बरसात के अभाव में नेहड़ा बांध खाली हाेने के कारण फाटक खुली रहने से प्रदूषित पानी जालाेर-बाड़मेर से सटे गांवाें में जा रहा। किसानों व ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश है।

समाधान: हर घर सिटी सीवेज पाइपलाइन से जुड़े

  • फैक्ट्रियाें के लिए जेडएलडी का निर्माण हाे रहा है। इसके बाद पानी नदी में जाने की गुजांइश कम हाे जाएगी।
  • सिटी सीवेज के दाे प्लांट तैयार हैं। अगर पूरा पानी एसटीपी में लिया जाए ताे उपयाेग वापस फैक्ट्रियों में हाे जाएगा।
  • शहर के हर घर काे सीधे सीवरेज से जाेड़ने से पानी प्लांट में ही पहुंचेगा, ताकि गंदा पानी वापस ट्रीट हाेकर उपयाेग में आ सकेगा।
  • फैक्ट्रियों में सिटी सीवेज का पानी देने लाइन बिछाना ही विकल्प। मात्र 4 एमएलडी पानी उपयाेग हो रहा, जरूरत 12 एमएलडी की है।

पटवारी पर सूचना नहीं देने का आराेप, बिफरे ग्रामीण
ग्रामीणाें ने जल आंदाेलन काे लेकर गुरुवार काे ही पटवारी काे सूचना दे दी थी। पटवारी द्वारा उच्चाधिकारियाें काे सूचना नहीं देने पर ग्रामीण तहसीलदार के समक्ष ही बिफर पड़े तथा पटवारी काे फटकार भी लगाई।

^ग्रामीणाें के विराेध-प्रदर्शन करने की जानकारी मिलते ही माैके पर पहुंच गया। प्रदूषित पानी काे लेकर उनका आक्राेश था। समझाइश के बाद शांत कराया गया। साथ ही प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल की टीम ने सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भिजवाए हैं। नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
-प्रवीण चाैधरी, तहसीलदार, राेहट

^सीईटीपी तथा सिटी सीवेज का पानी नेहड़ा बांध से आगे जा रहा है। ग्रामीणाें ने विराेध जताया। अधिकारियाें के निर्देश मिलते ही प्रदूषण बाेर्ड के अधिकारी माैके पर पहुंचे। पानी के सैंपल लेक जांच के लिए भेज रहे है। एनजीटी के निर्देशों की पालना करवाएंगे।
-आरके बाेड़ा, आरओ, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल, पाली

