पाइपलाइन लीकेज:मंडली के निकट जवाई पाइपलाइन लीकेज जिले के 135 गांवों में आज जलापूर्ति बाधित

पाली2 दिन पहले
मंडली के निकट जवाई पाइपलाइन में लीकेज ठीक करते कर्मचारी
  • आज पाइपलाइन ठीक होने की उम्मीद, कल से पेयजल सप्लाई सुचारू करने का दावा

मंडली के निकट डिवाइडर के बीच जवाई पाइपलाइन लीकेज होने के चलते सोजत, जैतारण व मारवाड़ जंक्शन क्षेत्र के 135 गांवों में बुधवार काे पेयजल सप्लाई नहीं हो पाएगी। दो दिन पहले फ्लाईओवर उतरते ही डिवाइडर के बीच में से पानी बहता नजर आया था। पाइपलाइन ठीक करने के लिए जवाई प्रोजेक्ट व जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों लाइन ठीक करने का निर्णय लेकर प्रशासन को भी अवगत करवाया।

बाद में मंगलवार सुबह डिवाइडर के बीच गड्ढा खोदकर लीकेज लाइन सुधारने का काम शुरू किया। विभाग का दावा है कि बुधवार रात तक लाइन ठीक करने के बाद गुरूवार से सोजत, जैतारण व मारवाड़ जंक्शन क्षेत्र के गांवों में पेयजल व्यवस्था सुचारू की जाएगी। पाइपलाइन समय पर ठीक नहीं हुई तो 135 गांवों में पेयजल किल्लत का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।
135 गांव हाेंगे प्रभावित
मंडली फिल्टर प्लांट से 150 फीट की दूरी पर सोजत के लिए गुजर रही जवाई मुख्य पाइपलाइन लीकेज होने के चलते सोजत फिल्टर प्लांट से जुड़े 55 गांव, मारवाड़ जंक्शन के 35 और जैतारण शहर समेत 45 गांवों में बुधवार को पेयजल सप्लाई नहीं होगी। इस क्षेत्र में सिर्फ सोजत तालाब में पानी स्टोरेज होने के चलते सोजत शहर में 2 से 3 दिन तक सप्लाई हो सकेगी। पाइपलाइन ठीक होने में समय लगा तो यहां भी पेयजल सप्लाई प्रभावित होगी।

2 दिन पहले डिवाइडर के बीच से पानी बहता नजर आया, अब शुरू किया मरम्मत कार्य

मंडली गांव के निकट फ्लाईओवर से उतरते ही डिवाइडर के नीचे से गुजर रही जवाई की मुख्य पाइपलाइन लीकेज हाे गई है। 2 दिन पहले डिवाइडर के बीच पानी बहता नजर आने पर विभाग के अधिकारियों ने पाइपलाइन ठीक करने के लिए जिला प्रशासन को पत्र लिख इसकी जानकारी दी। मंगलवार सुबह 10 फीट तक गड्ढा खोदने के बाद 800 एमएम की लीकेज पाइपलाइन की मरम्मत करने का काम शुरू किया गया। विभाग के अधिकारियाें का दावा है कि बुधवार रात तक पाइपलाइन ठीक कर दी जाएगी। इसके बाद ही इन कस्बों व गांवों में पेयजल सप्लाई सुचारू हो सकेगी।

मंडली पंप हाउस से 150 फीट दूरी पर ही स्थित है लीकेज लाइन

लीकेज लाइन मंडली पंप हाउस से 150 फीट की दूरी पर ही स्थित है। बताया जाता है कि लीकेज लाइन सुधारने के लिए करीब 10 फीट गहरा गड्ढा खोद इसके बाद 800 एमएम की मेटल की पाइप काे काटकर उसे वेल्डिंग कर ठीक किया जाएगा। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि जवाई मुख्य पाइपलाइन के ऊपर करीब 4 फीट की गहराई पर 1200 एमएम की सर्विस लाइन भी है। पहले इसे काटा जाएगा, बाद में मुख्य पाइपलाइन ठीक करने के बाद सर्विस लाइन फिर से ठीक की जाएगी। इसी कारण इसमें ज्यादा समय लगेगा।

मंडली के निकट मंडली-सोजत मुख्य जवाई पाइपलाइन लीकेज होने के चलते सोजत, जाडन व शिवपुरा फिल्टर प्लांट से जुड़े गांवों में पेयजल सप्लाई बाधित रहेगी। सोजत तालाब में पानी स्टाेरेज होने के चलते यहां आंशिक सप्लाई ही बाधित रहेगी।
- हरिराम चाैधरी, एईएन, जवाई प्राेजेक्ट

मंडली के निकट डिवाइडर के नीचे लीकेज हुई जवाई मुख्य पाइपलाइन ठीक करने का काम शुरू किया गया है। दो दिन पहले यह लीकेज नजर आया था। बुधवार रात तक इसे ठीक कर लिया जाएगा।
-सलीम कुरैशी, एसई, जवाई प्रोजेक्ट

