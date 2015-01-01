पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  • Wedding Live Streaming, Link And Password On The Card Itself; Home Delivery Of Food For Those Who Are Unable To Go

रस्मों से जुड़े नए रिवाज:शादी की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, कार्ड पर ही लिंक और पासवर्ड; जाे नहीं आ पा रहे, उनके लिए खाने की होम डिलीवरी

पाली25 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना चल रहा है पर शादी भी जरूरी है, इसलिए नवाचार हो रहे; घर बैठे उठाएं शादी का लुत्फ

(राकेश लिंबा). काेराेना काल में शादियों का ट्रेंड ताे बदला ही है, मेहमानाें की सीमित संख्या की सरकारी गाइडलाइन के चलते नवाचार भी होने लगे हैं। 50, 100 या 200 मेहमान बुलाने की विभिन्न शहराें की बाध्यता के कारण मेजबान नए सिरे से याेजना बना रहे हैं। सभी मेहमानों काे एक साथ नहीं बुलाकर अलग-अलग दिन अलग-अलग रस्माें के लिए न्योता दिया जा रहा है।

इसके लिए बाकायदा कार्ड भी अलग-अलग छपवाए जा रहे हैं। इनमें बंदाेली, बारात और प्रीतिभोज में आने के लिए अलग-अलग न्योते हैं, ताकि सबकी उपस्थिति अलग-अलग कार्यक्रमों में ही सही, लेकिन विवाह समाराेह में हाे जाए। सबसे बड़ा नवाचार शादी का लाइव टेलीकास्ट किया जाना है।

जाे रिश्तेदार या परिचित ब्याह में शामिल नहीं हाे पा रहे हैं, उनके लिए आयाेजन का लाइव प्रसारण करवाया जा रहा है, ताकि वे घर बैठे आयोजन का आनंद उठा सकें। इसके लिए कार्ड पर लाइव शादी का लिंक और पासवर्ड लिखा जा रहा है।

वेडिंग प्लानर बताते हैं कि लाइव टेलीकास्ट के जरिए शादियों के सीजन में 50% से 60% लाेग इसकी मांग कर रहे हैं। जो लोग स्थानीय स्तर पर शादी कर रहे हैं, वे अपने रिश्तेदारों के लिए खाने के पैकेट घर पहुंचाने की भी मांग कर रहे हैं।
बदलता ट्रेंड : 60% शादियों के लिए लाइव टेलीकास्ट के ऑर्डर
^लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग डिवाइस से कैमरा जोड़कर शादी का लाइव प्रसारण होता है। 60% शादी में ऐसे ऑर्डर आ रहे हैं। ऐसा बदलाव पहली बार है। - कमलेश साेनगरा, सिनेमेेटाेग्राफर

^इस बार एक ही शादी में दाे-तीन तरह के कार्ड छपवाए जा रहे हैं। टैग अलग से बन रहे हैं, जिसमें प्रीतिभोज की थाली का भी जिक्र है। - राकेश पुरी, ग्राफिक्स डिजाइनर

