मौसम:पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ने बदला मौसम, जिले में कई जगह बारिश, पारा 32.8 डिग्री पर स्थिर

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • बारिश के बावजूद तापमान मंे काेई गिरावट दर्ज नहीं, आज से कोहरे का असर बढ़ेगा

जिले में शुक्रवार काे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर देखने को मिला। सुबह से बादल छाए रहे तथा सुमेरपुर, बर, गिरी, रायपुर, फालना, मांडा, कंटालिया व सुमेरपुर सहित कई स्थानांे पर बारिश भी हुई। हालांकि, मौसम के इस बदलाव का प्रभाव सर्दी पर देखने को नहीं मिला। जिले में अधिकतम तापमान 32.8 डिग्री रहा। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 15.6 डिग्री से बढ़कर 15.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। गुरुवार देर रात्रि से ही मौसम बदलने से बादल छाने लगे और शुक्रवार को सुबह से बादल छाए रहे। दोरनड़ी, करमावास पट्टा, पिपलिया कलां, बांसिया, गुड़िया स्टेशन, करमावास मालियान, मोहरा कलां, झूठा, उदेशी कुआं व रायपुर में बादल छाए रहे और कुछ जगहों पर बूंदाबांदी भी हुई।

जयपुर मौसम विभाग के निदेशक राधेश्याम शर्मा ने बताया कि लंबे समय बाद सक्रिय पश्चिमी विक्षोभ प्रदेश में आया है, जिसके प्रभाव से अब एक बार वापस प्रदेश में तापमान गिरने लगेगा और सर्दी बढ़ेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस विक्षोभ का असर 12 दिसंबर को भी देखने को मिल सकता है।

राज्य में कहां कितना पारा
अजमेर 16.4, भीलवाड़ा 13.7, वनस्थली (टोंक) 14.9, पिलानी (झुंझुनूं) 10.4, सीकर 14, कोटा 16, सवाई माधोपुर 15, बूंदी 15.4, उदयपुर 12, बाड़मेर 15.8, पाली 15.8, जैसलमेर 13.5, जोधपुर 17.4, बीकानेर 15, चूरू 12.5 और श्रीगंगानगर में न्यूनतम तापमान 10.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

10वें दिन भी 30 डिग्री के पार रहा अधिकतम तापमान
जिले का तापमान 11 दिसम्बर को लगातार 10वें दिन 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस के पार रहा। जिले में दिन में तपिश बरकरार है, लेकिन अब हवाओं का रुख बदलने के साथ तापमान में गिरावट की संभावना है। उत्तरी भारत से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर अगले दो दिन में समाप्त हो जाएगा। जिले का न्यूनतम तापमान भी 15.6 डिग्री रहा। देश के उत्तरी हिस्सों से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ गुजरने की वजह से जिले की तरफ उत्तरी व पूर्वी हवाएं आना कम हो गई थीं। यही वजह थी कि अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान ज्यादा उतरा नहीं था।

आगे क्या: अाज भी बूंदाबांदी की संभावना
माैसम विभाग के अनुसार शनिवार काे भी जिले में बादल छाए रहेंगे व बारिश की संभावना है। दिनभर बादल छाए रहने से दिन के तापमान में तीन से पांच डिग्री तक गिरावट होने की संभावना है। 12 दिसंबर से न्यूनतम तापमान में 2-4 डिग्री गिरावट होने के आसार है। वहीं राज्य के उत्तरी भागों में कहीं-कहीं मध्यम से घना कोहरा भी छाए रहने की संभावना है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण मौसम में बदलाव आया है। बादलों के छंटते ही सर्दी बढ़ने की उम्मीद है।

