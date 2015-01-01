पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Where Will 10 Crores Of Rupees Come In A Month, Recovery From Entrepreneurs Or Going To The Apartment Is The Only Option

कार्रवाई:एक माह में कहां से आएंगे 10 कराेड़ रुपए, उद्यमियाें से वसूली या काेर्ट जाना ही विकल्प

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • एनजीटी ने सीईटीपी पर लगाया है 10 करोड़ का जुर्माना

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) द्वारा काॅमन एफ्युएंट ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट (सीईटीपी) के संचालकाें पर लगाए 10 कराेड़ रुपए के जुर्माने की राशि एक माह के भीतर जमा करवाने के अादेश से सीईटीपी संचालकाें व कपड़ा उद्यमियाें की सांसें अटक गई है। सीईटीपी का खजाना पूरी तरह खाली हाेने के चलते अब 10 कराेड़ रुपए एनजीटी में जमा करवाने संचालकाें के गले की फांस बन चुका है।

अभी तक न ताे जेडएलडी प्लांट पूरी तरह बना है और न ही सीईटीपी के पास आय के काेई स्राेत बचे हैं। ऐसे में इतनी बड़ी राशि कम समय में जमा करवाना सीईटीपी के लिए मुश्किल साबित हाे रहा है। एनजीटी में यह राशि जमा करवाने काे लेकर संचालकाें व उद्यमियाें के बीच भी गहरी चर्चाएं भी चल रही हैं। सूत्राें की मानें ताे सीईटीपी जल्द ही यह राशि निर्धारित केएलडी के हिसाब से उद्यमियाें से वसूले कर सकती है। ऐसा अगर हाेता है ताे पहले से कर्ज में डूबे उद्यमियाें के भी पसीने छूट सकते है। हालांकि सूत्राें की मानें ताे सीईटीपी इस मामले में सुप्रीम काेर्ट जाकर स्टे लेने की तैयारी कर रहा है, लेकिन स्टे नहीं मिला और इसमें ज्यादा समय लगा ताे एनजीटी के आदेश के अनुसार एक माह में राशि नहीं चुकाने पर सीईटीपी संचालकाें पर कड़ी कार्रवाई भी हाे सकती है।

गाैरतलब है कि एक साल पूर्व नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल ने सुनवाई करते हुए सीईटीपी पर 10 कराेड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया था। बाद में सीईटीपी ने एनजीटी में रिव्यू पीटिशन लगाई, जिस पर गत 7 दिसंबर काे बांडी नदी में प्रदूषित पानी छाेड़ने और खुले में अनट्रीटेड कचरा डालने के मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए सीईटीपी के संचालकों पर लगाए गए दस करोड़ रुपए की जुर्माना राशि वसूलने के आदेश वापस लेने से इनकार कर दिया।

साथ ही सीईटीपी काे यह राशि एक माह के भीतर जमा करवाने के आदेश जारी किए। ऐसा नहीं करने पर एनजीटी के स्पष्ट रूप से सीईटीपी संचालकाें के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई करते हुए भेजने का भी आदेश दिया है। अब सीईटीपी काे हर हाल में एक माह के भीतर एनजीटी में जुर्माने की राशि जमा करवानी हाेगी।
काेराेना के चलते सारे काम बंद, उद्यमी भी सकते में
काेराेना महामारी का सबसे बड़ा असर पाली के कपड़ा उद्याेग पर पड़ा है। पहले लाॅकडाउन में फैक्ट्रियां पूरी तरह बंद रहने और व्यापार ठप रहने के चलते कई उद्यमी कर्जे में डूबे हुए हैं। हालांकि दीपावली की सीजन में व्यापारियाें काे थाेड़ी राहत जरूर मिली, लेकिन अभी तक सही तरीके से फैक्ट्रियां का संचालन नहीं हाे रहा है। प्रदूषण के कारण राेटेशन में ही इकाइयां संचालित हाे रही है।
एनजीटी के आदेशाें की पालना में कार्रवाई करेंगे

  • एनजीटी काेर्ट ने एक साल पहले 10 कराेड़ रुपए जमा करवाने के आदेश जारी किए थे। बाद में हमने रिव्यू पीटिशन लगाई थी, जिस पर काेर्ट ने इसे अस्वीकार किया है। साथ ही एक माह में जुर्माना राशि वसूलने के आदेश दिए हैं। अब एनजीटी के आदेशाें की पालना काे लेकर आगे की कार्रवाई करेंगे। - अनिल गुलेच्छा, अध्यक्ष सीईटीपी पाली
