पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जुर्माना:व्यापारियों ने कचरा बाहर फेंका तो ग्राम पंचायत कल से जुर्माना वसूलेगी

रामसीन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे के आपेश्वर मंदिर परिसर में व्यापारियों की बैठक का आयोजन सरपंच इंद्रवीरसिंह की मौजूदगी में आयोजित हुई। बैठक के दौरान गंाव में सफाई एवं ट्रॉफिक व्यवस्था को लेकर चर्चा करते हुए कई फैसले लिए। सरपंच चंद्रवीरसिंह परमार ने कहा कि जब तक व्यापारी जागरूकता नहीं रखेंगे, तब तक गंाव को कचरा मुक्त नहीं किया जा सकता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि अगर पंचायत व मंडल की सहमति से ही सफाई व्यवस्था को सुधारा जा सकता है। वही ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई ने कहा कि पंचायत के साथ में व्यापार मंडल सहयोग रखकर दुकानों के बाहर कचरा पात्र रखें। पंचायत में महीने की तय राशि जमा करवाने कि व्यवस्था बनाकर कार्य करें तो लोग भी इधर-उधर कचरा नहीं डाल सकेंगे। वहीं उन्होंने बताया कि गांव में इधर-उधर खड़े वाहनों के लिए भी

पार्किंग व्यवस्था करवाने के साथ आचार संहिता के बाद में सुलभ शौचालय को आधुनिक बनाने का कार्य करवाया जायेगा। वही छोगालाल राव ने पंचायत की ओर से सफाई करने के बाद लोग इधर से उधर कचरा नाले में डालने वाले कि खिलाफ कार्यवाही की बात कही। इस अवसर पर पंचायत कनिष्ठ अभियंता शैतानसिंह, वार्डपंच दौलतसिंह काबावत, मोडाराम, जगदीश रावल, भागीरथ, तुलसी भाई, महेन्द्र रावल, रमेश प्रजापत, पुरुषोतम नागर, गोविन्द सोनी, ईश्वरसिंह राठौड व गिरधारीलाल घांची समेत कई व्यापारी मौजूद थे।

कल से ग्राम पंचायत वसूलेगी जुर्माना : ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई ने बताया कि व्यापारियों को कचरा पात्र अनिवार्य रूप से लगाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। वहीं उसके बाद भवी व्यापारियों द्वारा कचरा पात्र लगाकर उसमें नहीं डाला तो ग्राम पंचायत की गुरुवार से जुर्माना वसूला शुरू करेंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें