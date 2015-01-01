पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पदभार ग्रहण:पंचायत समिति में प्रवेश से पहले दंडवत नमन, पूजा-अर्चना के बाद संभाला 8 प्रधानों ने कार्यभार

रानीवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • जालोर व आहोर को छोड़कर सभी प्रधानों ने संभाला कार्यभार, बोले : जनता के विश्वास पर खरे उतरेंगे

पंचायत समिति रानीवाड़ा के नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान राघवेंद्रसिंह देवड़ा ने शनिवार को 12 बजे संविधान निर्माता डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर को नमन कर विधिविधान से पदभार ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान पूर्व विधायक रतन देवासी ने बताया कि रानीवाड़ा पंचायत समिति में प्रचंड बहुमत के साथ कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बना हैं जो कार्यकर्ताओं एवं जनता की जीत है।

वही नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान देवड़ा ने कहा कि सभी को साथ लेकर एवं सभी के अनुभव को सांझा करते हुए रानीवाड़ा को विकास के मार्ग पर आगे बढ़ाने की बात कही। इस दौरान उप प्रधान महादेवाराम देवासी, पूर्व चेयरमैन भीनमाल हीरालाल बोहरा, आजोदर सरपंच विकास सोलंकी, धामसीन सरपंच वचनाराम मेघवाल, जाखडी सरपंच बबी देवी कोली, मैत्रीवाडा सरपंच हरसन देवासी, रतनपुर सरपंच कृष्ण देवासी, मोडाराम भील तावीदर सहित पंचायत समिति सदस्य, कार्यकर्ता एवं गणमान्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान ढोमी देवी ने पंचायत समिति कक्ष में शुभमुहूर्त में पदभार ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान प्रधान को कनिष्ठ लिपिक खंगारसिंह ने पदभार ग्रहण करवाया। वही विधायक जोगेश्वर गर्ग ने प्रधान को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए उन्हें बिना किसी भेदभाव के बेहतर विकास कार्य करने की बात कही।

इस मौके पर प्रधान तथा उपप्रधान अनुराधा कंवर द्वारा विधि द्वारा स्थापित भारत के संविधान के प्रति सच्ची श्रद्धा व निष्ठा रखने तथा बिना किसी भय व भेदभाव के न्याय करने का संकल्प लिया। वही सभी का आभार व्यक्त करते हुए क्षेत्र में विकास के लिए कार्य करवाने की बात कही।

इस दौरान भाजपा जिला महामंत्री पुखराज राजपुरोहित, भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष केवदाराम चौधरी, पूर्व प्रधान रामप्रकाश चौधरी, कालूराम राजपुरोहित, हर्षवर्धन सिंह, भवानी सिंह, मनोहर सिंह बालावत, राजू माहेश्वरी, जीतूसिंह धांधल, पवनी देवी, सरोज चौधरी, सागर कंवर समेत अनेक लोग मौजूद थे।

