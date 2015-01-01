पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:नहर से पानी छोड़ने की मांग को लेकर किसानों ने डेडवा हैड का किया घेराव

सांचाैर4 घंटे पहले
सांचौर. पानी की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन करते किसान।

नर्मदा मुख्य कैनाल के डेडवा स्थित ईशरोल वितरिका के हैड पर शनिवार काे काछैला, ईशरोल व सांगड़वा वितरिकाओं के किसानों ने पानी छोडऩे की मांग को लेकर डेडवा हैड का घेराव कर प्रदर्शन किया।

किसानों ने बताया कि रबी सीजन शुरू हुए बीस दिन से ज्यादा का वक्त बीत चुका है। खेत तैयार कर लिये है, लेकिन अभी तक विभाग द्वारा पानी नहीं छोड़ा जा रहा है। इससे किसानों में राेष हैं। उन्हाेंने समाधान नहीं होने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।

इधर, नर्मदा विभाग के जल वितरण में अनियमितता को लेकर किसान शनिवार को वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री सुखराम बिश्नोई से मिले और समस्या के समाधान की मांग करते हुए टैल तक पानी नहीं पहुंचने की स्थिति में धरना प्रदर्शन की चेतावनी दी।

नर्मदा नहर किसान डिग्गी होल्डर यूनियन के अध्यक्ष ईशराराम बिश्नोई ने बताया कि 13 अक्टूबर 2020 को संभागीय आयुक्त जोधपुर द्वारा आयोजित वीसी बैठक के दौरान तीन नवम्बर को रबी की सिंचाई के लिये पानी छोडऩे की बात कही थी, जबकि आज दिन तक टैल के किसानों पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। मामले में वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री सुखराम बिश्नोई ने किसानों को समय पर पानी देने को लेकर नर्मदा विभाग के अधिकारियो को निर्देश जारी किये है।

विभाग ने नहीं की सफाई

किसानो ने बताया कि नर्मदा विभाग की माइनर व सब माइनर में विभाग की अेार से आज दिन तक सफाई तक नहीं करवाई गई, जबकि विभाग से मांग करने पर विभाग के अधिकारी किसानो पर नहरों में स्वयं के स्तर पर सफाई करने की बात कहकर पानी छोडऩे से इनकार कर रहे है। ऐसे में किसानों ने विभाग के जिम्मेदार अधिकारियो के खिलाफ कार्यवाही की मांग की है।

रबी की सीजन के लिये विभाग की देखरेख में पानी बाराबंदी के आधार पर छोड़ा जा रहा है। सभी किसानों को पानी मिलेगा। टैल तक पानी दिये जाने के विभाग ने पूरे प्रबंध किये है।
-सोहनलाल माहेश्वरी, सहायक अभियन्ता नर्मदा नहर परियोजना सांचौर

