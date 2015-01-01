पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:वन मंत्री ने नर्मदा अधिकारियों की ली बैठक, 5 दिनों में अंतिम टेल तक पानी पहुंचाने के दिए निर्देश

सांचौर17 मिनट पहले
  • किसान प्रतिनिधि मंडल की समस्या सुनने के बाद किसानों की हर बात सुनने के दिए निर्देश

वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री सुखराम बिश्नोई ने नर्मदा डाक बंगले में नर्मदा अधिकारियों व किसान प्रतिनिधि मंडल की बैठक का आयोजन किया। इस दौरान किसानों की समस्याओं को सुनने के बाद वन मंत्री ने नर्मदा अधिकारियों से रबी सीजन को लेकर और जल वितरण की रिपोर्ट मांगी।

नर्मदा विभाग के मुख्य अभियंता राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि वर्तमान में करीब 1600 क्यूसेक पानी की आवक हो रही, जिसको बाराबंदी के आधार पर जल वितरण की व्यवस्था की जा रही हैं। जिस पर वन मंत्री ने नर्मदा विभाग के अधिकारियों को सख्त लहजे में किसानों की समस्याओं को गंभीरता से लेने की बात कहते हुए कहा कि रबी सीजन के 1 माह बीत जाने के बाद भी टेल के किसानों को पानी नहीं पहुंच रहा हैं किसानों की बार-बार शिकायतें आ रही हैं नर्मदा विभाग के अधिकारी लापरवाह हैं। इस प्रकार के लापरवाही किसी भी परिस्थिति में बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि आगामी 5 दिनों में किसी भी परिस्थिति में विभाग को जल वितरण की व्यवस्था करके टेल के किसानों को पानी अनिवार्य रूप से पहुंचाना होगा अन्यथा यह लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि नर्मदा विभाग उक्त मामले में गंभीरता से प्रयास कर किसानों की समस्याओं के समाधान में लग जाये। ताकि रबी सीजन के किसानों को पूरा फायदा मिल सकें।

इस दौरान मौजूद किसान प्रतिनिधि मंडल विभाग के अधिकारियों पर जानबूझकर उपेक्षा करने का आरोप लगाया । इस अवसर पर पूर्व प्रधान डॉ. शमशेर अली ने किसानों की समस्याओं को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर निस्तारित करने को लेकर नरेंद्र विभाग द्वारा प्रतिदिन के प्रगति रिपोर्ट तैयार करने की बात कही। इस दौरान अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियंता डीएन शर्मा, अधीक्षण अभियंता जोगिंदर सिंह, जेपी माथुर, राव मोहन सिंह, महावीर सिंह सहित कई जने मौजूद थे।

