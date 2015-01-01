पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:हेल्थ एंड वैलनेस सेंटर प्रगति की समीक्षा बैठक आयोजित

सांचौर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एनपीसीडीसीएस एवं हेल्थ एंड वैलनेस सेंटर प्रगति की समीक्षा बैठक खंड मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. ओपी सुथार एवं डॉ. पीआर बॉस की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। जिसमें प्रत्येक चिकित्सा संस्थान जो हेल्थ एंड वैलनेस सेंटर में परिवर्तित की गई है उनकी आशाओं के द्वारा भरे जाने वाले सीबेक फोरम, फैमिली फोल्डर एनसीडी रोग की स्क्रीनिंग आदि की प्रगति पर समीक्षा की गई। जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी अभिमन्यु सिंह द्वारा एमओ पोर्टल, सीपीएससी पोर्टल पर डाटा इंद्राज की प्रगति की समीक्षा की गई। साथ ही सभी को पोर्टल का साप्ताहिक अवलोकन करने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया।

वही प्रत्येक पीएससी को सप्ताह में 2 दिन अनिवार्य रूप से योगा सेशन करवाने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया। वही सीबेक फोरम की कम प्रगति को देखते हुए संबंधित एएनएम एवं एनसीडी रिपोर्टिंग प्रभारी को इस माह के अंत तक लक्ष्य अनुरूप सीबेक फॉर्म भरना सुनिश्चित करने के लिए निर्देशित किया। बैठक में एसडीएलस सूरज जीनगर, एमएसटीएस अटल बिहारी मीणा के द्वारा टीबी रोगियों के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। इस दौरान पीएससी से मेलनर्स, एएनएम, आशा सुपरवाइजर आदि उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें