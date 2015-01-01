पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम को भी भेजा ज्ञापन:22 सौ क्यूसेक पानी देने की मांग पर अड़े किसान दूसरे दिन भी जारी रही भूख हड़ताल और धरना

सांचौरएक घंटा पहले
  • नहरी पानी की मांग को लेकर सीएम को भी भेजा ज्ञापन

नर्मदा नहर में 22 सौ क्यूसेक पानी की मांग को लेकर नर्मदा मुख्यालय के सामने चल रहा किसानो का धरना प्रदर्शन मंगलवार को दूसरे दिन भी जारी रहा। इधर, मेडिकल टीम ने धरना स्थल पहुंचकर भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे लोगो का स्वास्थ्य जांचा। धरनार्थियों ने मांगों को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन भी भेजा। जिसमें बताया गया कि नर्मदा नहर परियोजना से जालोर जिले की सांचौर व चितलवाना, बाड़मेर जिले की गुड़ामालानी, चौहटन, सेड़वा तहसील में सिंचाई की जाती है। उक्त परियोजना में गुजरात व राजस्थान राज्य में समझौता के अनुसार 22 सौ क्यूसैक पानी उपलब्ध करवाने का समझौता हो रखा है।

जबकि गुजरात सरकार द्वारा नर्मदा नहर में राजस्थान के हिस्से का एक हजार क्यूसैक ही पानी दिया जा रहा है। जिसकी वजह से मुख्य कैनाल सहित वितरिकाओं व माईनरो, सबमाइनरों में पानी नहीं पहुंच रहा है। इससे किसान रबी की सीजन में सिंचाई नहीं कर पा रहे है। किसानों द्वारा तैयार खेत में बीज डालकर तैयार करने से किसानों को लाखों रुपये का नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। इस दौरान डॉ. भूपेन्द्र बिश्नोई ने धरनार्थियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि गुजरात सरकार जानबूझकर राज्य के हिस्से का पानी नहीं दे रही है, जिसे किसानों को भारी दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

उक्त मामले को लेकर गुजरात सरकार को कई बार पत्र व्यवहार करने के बावजूद भी कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। जबकि गुजरात सरकार से सचिव स्तर की वार्ता भी होने के बावजूद राज्य के हिस्से का पानी देने को लेकर भेदभाव किया जा रहा है, जिसे बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जायेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक पूरा पानी नहीं दिया जाता धरना जारी रखा जाएगा।

6 जनें भूख हड़ताल व 220 क्रमिक अनशन पर
धरने के दौरान मंगलवार को छह जनें भूख हड़ताल पर रहे। वहीं 220 लोग क्रमिक अनशन पर बैठे। धरना प्रदर्शन में हिन्दू सिंह दूठवा, जगदीश गोदारा, ख्ंयाराम गिरधरधोरा, किशनाराम गिरधधोरा, बाबूलाल मेघवाल, मसराराम पुरोहित धमाणा नें अनिश्चकालीन भूख हड़ताल शुरू की हैं।

वहीं सुमार, जमाल, वषी कमर, पूराराम, भाखराराम, हरीराराम, मोहनलाल, प्रभुराम, आसुराम, बाबूलाल बिश्नोई, जयकिशन साहू, हेमाराम, पबसिंह, लाखाराम जाट, अजमलराम, रमेश, वरजांगाराम, प्रहलादराम, प्रेमाराम, भंवर सियाग, हुसैन, पीराराम, सेंधाराम सहित करीब 220 लोग क्रमिक अनशन पर रहे।

