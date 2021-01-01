पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अफवाह:पूर्व विधायक के घर पर हमले की अफवाह, पुलिस ने की खारिज

सांचौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देर रात्रि को भी सांचौर पुलिस पहुंची मौके पर, काफी देर तक की छानबीन

नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर अफवाहों बाजार भी गर्म हैं। गत रात भाजपा के पूर्व विधायक जीवाराम चौधरी के निवास स्थान पर अज्ञात बदमाशों द्वारा अवैध रूप से प्रवेश करने की घटना सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई।

सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से फैली इस घटना ने पुलिस प्रशासन के हाैस भी उड़ा दिए। बाद में पुलिस ने पूर्व विधायक चौधरी के निवास स्थान पर पहुंचकर पूरी जांच की, लेकिन उन्हें कुछ भी हासिल नहीं हुआ।

बाद में पुलिस ने रात 11 बजे सार्वजनिक तौर पर प्रेस विज्ञप्ति जारी कर सोशल मीडिया पर पूर्व विधायक के निवास स्थान हुए की घटनाक्रम के संदेश का पूरी तरह झूठा बताया।

साथ ही थानाधिकारी अरविंद कुमार पुरोहित ने आमजन को इस प्रकार की अफवाह पर ध्यान नहीं देने, सोशल मीडिया पर जारी हो रहे ऐसे संदेश को वायरल नहीं करने और तुरंत पुलिस को सूचना देने का आह्वान किया।

सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाह झूठी थी
पूर्व विधायक घर पर कोई वारदात की सूचना पर तुरंत प्रभाव से घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान वहां किसी भी प्रकार की घटना नजर नहीं आई। सोशल मीडिया पर चलाए जा रहे हो भ्रामक प्रचार को लेकर सार्वजनिक तौर पर प्रेस नोट जारी किया है, ताकि किसी प्रकार माहौल खराब नहीं और शांति बनी रहे।
-अरविंद कुमार पुरोहित, थाना अधिकारी पुलिस थाना, सांचौर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser