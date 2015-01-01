पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:नहीं माने किसान, नर्मदा से पर्याप्त पानी की मांग को लेकर धरना दूसरे दिन भी रहा जारी

सांचौर2 घंटे पहले
सांचौर. मंगलवार को धरने पर बैठे किसानों से वार्ता करते अधिकारी।
  • क्षेत्र के किसान 22 क्यूसैक पानी देने की कर रहे है मांग, अभी 1 हजार क्यूसैक मिल रहा

रबी सीजन की सिंचाई के लिये नर्मदा नहर के माईनरो व सब माईनरो में पानी देने की मांग को लेकर किसानों का धरना दुसरे दिन भी जारी रहा। लेकिन शाम तक मामले में समाधान नही निकल सका। ऐसे में किसान अपनी मांग पर अड़े हैं। इधर, मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए इसके समाधान को लेकर विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियन्ता डीएन शर्मा, अधीक्षण अभियन्ता जोगेन्द्रसिंह, जेपी माथुर व नवीन माथुर किसानों के बीच पहुंचे। उन्होंने किसानों से वार्ता की और गुजरात में नर्मदा मुख्य कैनाल का निरीक्षण कर पानी के आवक को देखा।

इस दौरान किसानों की 22 सौ क्यूसैक की मांग के अनुपात में एक हजार क्यूसैक पानी ही आ रहा है। ऐसे में विभाग ने किसानों की मांग के अनुसार शर्ते पूरी करने को लेकर मना कर दिया है। इधर, भाजपा नेता दानाराम चौधरी के नेतृत्व में किसानों का एक धड़ा नर्मदा डाक बंगले में धरने पर देर शाम तक इस बात को लेकर बैठा रहा कि विभाग को नर्मदा अधिकारियो व राज्य सरकार के उच्च अधिकारियो से वार्ता कर रबी

सीजन के लिये पानी दिया जाये, वरना लाखो रुपए खर्च कर बीज डालकर तैयार किये गये खेत की बुवाई व्यर्थ जायेगी। जिससे किसानों को भारी नुकसान होगा। वहीं दूसरी ओर नर्मदा अधिकारियो के साथ वन मंत्री के बेटे सत्येन्द्र बिश्नोंई ने गुजरात सीमा से सटे हैड रिड़का का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर अधिकारियो से समाधान की बात कही।

अधिकारियों की किसानों से हुई वार्ता
नर्मदा डाक बंगले मे किसानों के धरने को लेकर मंगलवार अल सवेरे विभाग के अधिकारी किसानों से वार्ता को लेकर पहुंचे। इस दौरान किसानों ने 22 सौ क्यूसैक पानी की मांग की। अधिकारियो ने किसानों की समस्या का समाधान को लेकर फिल्हाल एक हजार क्यूसैक पानी के सही वितरण को लेकर किसानों से समझाईश के प्रयास किया, जिसका किसानों ने विरोध करते हुए कहा कि 22 क्यूसैक के अभाव में किसान सिंचाई के लिये पर्याप्त पानी नहीं ले पायेगें। इस दौरान विभाग के अधिकारियो ने बताया कि उक्त मामले को लेकर गुजरात के चीफ स्तर के अधिकारियो से वार्ता की जा रही है।

नर्मदा अधिकारियो के साथ गुजरात सीमा में जाकर निरीक्षण किया है, फिलहाल एक हजार क्यूसैक पानी ही आ रहा है। मामले में गुजरात के चीफ स्तर के अधिकारी से मौका स्थल से वार्ता की है। अभी जो पानी आ रहा है, उसके वितरण को लेकर किसानों से समझाईश का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।
जोगेन्द्रसिंह, अधीक्षण अभियन्ता नर्मदा नहर परियोजना सांचौर

