पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदर्शन:किसानों की समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं होने पर बुलाई महापंचायत, प्रदर्शन किया

सांडेराव5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 24 घंटे के आश्वासन के बाद भी नहीं हुआ समाधान, टेल तक पहुंचे अधिकारी, पाइप बदल किया समाधान

जवाई कमाण्ड क्षेत्र के खेतों में जवाई नहर से सिंचाई के लिए रविवार को खोली गई नहर से पहली पाण का पानी बाराबंदी समय अवधि में खेतों में पानी नहीं पहुंचने पर काश्तकारों ने सोमवार सुबह सांडेराव के सिंचाई विभाग कार्यालय परिसर में किसानों की अापात कालीन बैठक बुलाई गई। बैठक में अधिकारियों ने 24 घंटों में समस्या समाधान करने का आश्वासन देने के बाद भी समाधान नहीं होने पर काश्तकारों की और से मंगलवार को महापंचायत बुलाकर प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे किसानों काे देखकर पाइप बदलकर समस्या का समाधान कर दिया।

जानकारी के अनुसार जवाई बांध से कमाण्ड क्षेत्र में किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए रविवार को छोड़े जाने के बाद सोमवार को बाराबंदी शुरू होने तक खेतों में पानी नहीं पहुंचने पर काश्तकारों की और से सिंचाई विभाग कार्यालय सांडेराव में अापात कालीन बैठक बुलाई गई थी। बैठक में अधिकारियों ने 24 घंटे में समस्या समाधान करने का आश्वासन दिया था।

सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की और से समस्या का समाधान नहीं होने पर काश्तकारों की और से मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे एक बार फिर से काश्तकारों ने महापंचायत बुलाई। इसकाे लेकर साण्डेराव, दुजाना,सिंदरू,कोसेलाव,हिगोला सहित आस-पास क्षेत्रों से बड़ी संख्या में किसान पहुंच गए।

इस दाैरान किसान संघर्ष समिति के अध्यक्ष जयेंद्र सिंह गलथनी को अपनी समस्या बताते हुए विभागीय अधिकारियों पर गोगरा नहर,सिंदरू नहर तथा दुजाना नहर खाळियां माइनरों पर हाल ही में कम गेज के पाइप डालने का आराेप लगाया। इसके चलते पानी की आवक बहुत धीमी होने से बाराबंदी समय अवधि में पानी नहीं पहुंचा। सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा अचानक लिए गए सिवाय चक जमीन को पानी नहीं देने फैसले का किसानों ने जमकर विरोध किया।

किसान नेताओंं ने आड़े हाथाें लिया
समस्या सुनने आए जवाई नहर खण्ड सुमेरपुर अधिशासी अभियंता चंद्रवीर सिंह उदावत तथा उनके साथ आए अधिकारियों को खरी खोटी सुनाई। किसानों बैठक करीब चार घंटे तक चली फिर अधिशासी अभियंता उदावत के साथ सभी संगम अध्यक्ष एवं किसान टेल पर काश्तकारों के खेतों में पहुंचकर गोगरा नहर सहित अन्य खाळियाें माइनरों पर पाइपों से कम गेज के लिए डाली गई चूडिय़ां निकालकर पानी का वेग बढ़ा कर टेल के खेतों तक पहुंचाया। साथ ही किसानों को आश्वस्त किया कि वें टेल सहित सभी किसानों को उनके हक का पूरा पानी देने के लिए प्रयासरत रहेंगे।

किसानों की और से अचानक बुलाई गई आपातकालीन महा पंचायत में सुरक्षा एवं शांति व्यवस्था काे लेकर सुमेरपुर पुलिस उप अधीक्षक रजत विश्नोई के सानिध्य में पुलिस जाब्ता मौजूद रहा। इसके विरोध में बुलाई बैठक में इन किसान नेताओंं ने डाला दिनभर पड़ाव: किसान संघर्ष समिति अध्यक्ष जयेंद्र सिंह गलथनी, प्रताप सिंह बिठिया, नरपत सिंह मदेरणा,धनसिंह जाखोड़ा, शंकर सिंह (काकू), हनुमान भाटी कोसेलाव, हनवंत सिंह राठौड़, भंवर सिंह राजपुरोहित दुजाना, सांडेराव सरपंच दाखूदेवी भील,सहकारी समिति के अध्यक्ष प्रवीण सिंह राठौड़, दौलत सिंह राठौड़,छगन सेन सिन्दरू, राम भाई गोपाला,भूराराम मालवीय, मोहनलाल घांसी,मेघाराम कुमावत,खीमाराम घांसी, खीमा राम मीणा दुजाना,अमर सिंह राठौड़ हिगोला,श्याम सिंह राठौड़ हिगोला,कपुराराम सिंदरू,रामलाल कुमावत सहित बड़ी संख्या में किसानों ने भाग लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें