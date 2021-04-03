पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्ञापन:थलवाड़ पीएचसी की कमियों को दूर करने की मांग को लेकर सौंपा ज्ञापन

सायला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 4 साल पहले निर्माण कार्य शुरू लेकिन आज तक नहीं हुआ पूरा

थलवाड़ गांव में पीएचसी भवन के निर्माण में रही कमियों को दुरस्त करवाने की मांग को लेकर सरपंच असत कंवर ने उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में बताया कि थलवाड़ में करीबन 4 साल पहले पीएचसी भवन निर्माण का कार्य शुरू किया गया था, लेकिन आज तक कार्य पूर्ण नहीं हुआ है।

इस संबंध में तकनीकी अधिकारियों एवं ठेकेदार से संपर्क करने पर कोई संतोषप्रद जवाब नहीं दिया गया। वही अधूरे कार्य के बावजूद सीएमएचओ जालोर एवं पूर्व चिकित्सा प्रभारी पीएचसी थलवाड द्वारा बिना किसी सूचना के पीएचसी भवन का हैंडऑवर भी ले लिया गया। जबकि अधूरे पडे निर्माण कार्य के कारण पीएचसी की सभी गतिविधियों का संचालन 28 साल पहले दानदाताओं द्वारा दिए गए भवन में हो रहा हैं।

जो वर्तमान में जर्जर अवस्था में है तथा कभी भी हादसा हो सकता है। साथ ही लोगों को भी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता हैं तथा उपचार के लिए 18 किलोमीटर दूर सायला जाना पड़ता हैं। वही पीएचसी थलवाड के विधिवत रूप से नए भवन में संचालन से आसपास के गांव लोदराउ, तूरा, धनाणी, वीराणा, जोड वीराणा, धानसा, आसाणा आदि गांवों के लोगो को चिकित्सा सुविधाओं का लाभ मिलेगा। ज्ञापन में पीएचसी भवन की कमियों को दूर कर ग्रामीणों को लाभान्वित करने की मांग की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें