नियुक्ती:रावल जिला प्रमुख व वीरा जिला प्रवक्ता मनोनीत

सायला13 घंटे पहले
  • चामुंडा माता मंदिर में शिव सेना की हुई बैठक

शिव सेना की बैठक रविवार को चामुंडा माता मंदिर जालोर में महंत पवन पुरी महाराज के सानिध्य में रखी गई। बैठक में वीडियो कॉल द्वारा राजस्थान शिव सेना समन्वय मुकेश महवार एवं महिला विंग उप राज्य प्रमुख किरण शेखावत के निर्देशानुसार कार्यकारिणी का गठन किया गया। जिसमें शिव सेना के जिला प्रमुख पद पर प्रकाश रावल सायला को नियुक्त किया गया।

इसी तरह जिला महासचिव पद पर श्रवण सिंह राठौड़, उप जिला प्रमुख पद पर बाबू सिंह पंवार, जिला प्रवक्ता पद पर छगन वीरा को नियुक्त किया गया है। नव नियुक्त पदाधिकारियों को राजस्थान समन्वय मुकेश महवार व उप राज्य प्रमुख महिला विंग ने वीडियो कॉल के माध्यम से पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई एवं अपने पद पर रहते हुए ईमानदारी से संस्था के हित में कार्य करने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी।

बैठक में कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए केंद्र और राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी गाईड लाइन की पालना करते हुए सामाजिक दुरी व मास्क का उपयोग किया गया। इस दौरान सुनील शर्मा, पपु भाई, लक्ष्मण सिंह राव, पुराराम सुथार, लालाराम चैधरी, फिरोज भाई, अनवर भाई, कनुदास चरली, जबरमल प्रजापत उमेदाबाद, दिलीप भाई सुंदेशा सहित शिव सैनिक उपस्थित रहे।

नव नियुक्त पदाधिकारियों का सायला पहुंचने पर न्यू बस स्टैंड पर स्थित श्रीराम सर्कल पर माला पहना कर स्वागत किया गया। इस दौरान एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिला कर खुशी जाहिर की। इस दौरान शिव सेना कार्यकर्ताओ एवं ग्रामवासियो ने उपस्थित होकर बधाई दी।

