पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जातिगत टिप्पणी का विरोध:सरगरा समाज ने उपखंड अधिकारी को सौंपा ज्ञापन

सायला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10वीं कक्षा की पाठ्य पुस्तक में जातिगत टिप्पणी का विरोध

सरगरा समाज पर 10वीं कक्षा की पाठ्य पुस्तक में जातिगत टिप्पणी के विरोध में शनिवार को सरगरा समाज युवा यूनियन ढंढार पट्टी सायला की ओर से प्रधानमंत्री के नाम उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौपा।

ज्ञापन में बताया कि महाबली सेना के संस्थापक राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष विष्णु सरगरा मोल के आह्वान पर संपूर्ण भारतवर्ष के सरगरा समाज द्वारा सभी जिला मुख्यालयों पर कलेक्टर व एसडीएम के मार्फत राज्य सरकार को ज्ञापन सौपा जा रहा है। बंटाराम धानक ने बताया कि समाज के कद्दावर नेता विष्णु सरगरा ने बताया कि पाठ्यपुस्तक में सरगरा समाज पर की गई टिप्पणी को सुधारने के लिए राजस्थान प्रदेश सरकार कोई सुनवाई नहीं कर रही है।

ऐसे में आंदोलन के दूसरे चरण में सभी जिला मुख्यालय पर कलेक्टर के मार्फत प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को ज्ञापन भेजा जा रहा है। जिसमें राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा समाज की मांग को अनदेखा करने पर केंद्र की मोदी सरकार द्वारा संज्ञान लेकर मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने की मांग की जा रही है।

समाज नेता सरगरा ने कहा कि समय सीमा रहते दसवीं पाठ्य पुस्तक से विवादित विषय नहीं बदला गया तो अपने सम्मान की रक्षा के लिए सरगरा समाज राज्य सरकार का बहिष्कार करेगा। ज्ञापन सौंपते समय बंटाराम धाणक, हिमाराम, उदाराम, विक्रम कुमार, महेन्द्र सरगरा आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें