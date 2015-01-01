पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वागत:जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्य ने निकाली धन्यवाद यात्रा, किया स्वागत

सायला4 घंटे पहले
जिला परिषद सदस्य रामाराम चौधरी आकवा और पंचायत समिति सदस्य शंकरलाल देवासी ने जीवाणा कस्बे में धन्यवाद यात्रा निकाली। पंचायतीराज चुनावो में जीत के बाद पहली बार जीवाणा चौराहे पर पहुंचने पर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा रामाराम चौधरी और शंकरलाल देवासी का फूल मालाओं और गाजे बाजे के साथ स्वागत किया।

उसके बाद कस्बे के मुख्य चौराहे से धन्यवाद यात्रा शुरू की, जो कस्बे के पुराने बस स्टेंड एवं अन्य गली मोहल्लों से होकर निकाली गई। इस दौरान उनका जगह-जगह उनका स्वागत किया गया। इस दौरान प्रवीण सोनी, पारसाराम तालियाना, सद्दाम खान, मोहम्मद इशाक, अयूब खान सांगाणा, कूपाराम प्रजापत, ओबाराम आकवा समेत कई लोग उनके साथ थे।

जिला परिषद वार्ड संख्या 19 से जिला परिषद के चुनाव जीतकर जिला प्रमुख व उप जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव पूरे करवाने के बाद पहली बार क्षेत्र में आने पर जीवाणा चौराहा पर कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा ढोल थाली बजाकर व गुलाल छिड़कते हुए मालाएं पहना कर स्वागत किया।

