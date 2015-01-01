पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हमले का विरोध:भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने एसडीएम को दिया ज्ञापन

शिवगंज4 घंटे पहले
भाजपा नगर मंडल शिवगंज के कार्यकर्ताओं ने पश्चिम बंगाल में पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नडडा, महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय, युवा मोर्चा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष तेजस्वी सूर्या पर टीएमसी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से किए हमले के विरोध में एसडीएम भागीरथराम चौधरी को राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन देकर ममता बनर्जी की सरकार को बर्खास्त करवाने की मांग की है।

कार्यकर्ताओं ने ज्ञापन में बताया है कि पार्टी के इन नेताओं पर टीएमसी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने गत 9 दिसबंर को पत्थरों, ईटों से हमला किया, जिससे कैलाश विजयवर्गीय का हाथ भी फैक्चर हो गया है और अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ भी मारपीट कर चोटें पहुंचाई है।

पश्चिम बंगाल में अराजकता का माहौल है। इस मौके भाजपा नगर मंडल के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष वेनाराम प्रजापत, लक्ष्मण परिहार, दिनेश मीणा, रमेश रावल, महामंत्री मुकेश प्रजापत, राकेश कुमार सोनी, मंत्री रूपेश देवासी, कोषाध्यक्ष नेनमल जैन, राजेंद्र सोलंकी, पंकज कुमावत, राजेश अहीर, भरत परिहार, ताराचंद कुमावत, अशोक अग्रवाल, नारायण हीरागर, मोहनलाल सोलंकी व इस्माइल खान व भरत अरोड़ा मौजूद थे।

