पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पूजा-अर्चना:शिवगंज गोशाला मेें मनाया गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव पूजन कर गायाें काे खिलाई डेढ़ क्विंटल लापसी

शिवगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भगवान कृष्ण व गोमाता के गूंजे जयकारे, गोभक्तों ने ध्वजा चढ़ाई एवं आरती व पूजा-अर्चना की

जिले की सबसे पुरानी श्रीराम कृष्ण गोपाल प्राणी सेवा समिति (गाैशाला) शिवगंज में रविवार को विधायक संयम लोढ़ा के मुख्य आतिथ्य में गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव मनाया गया। महोत्सव में गाय-नंदी का पूजन, लापसी वितरण, भगवान कृष्ण मंदिर में महाआरती, पूजा-अर्चना, मंदिर पर ध्वजा चढ़ाने, महिला मंडल की ओर से भजन कीर्तन करने समेत विभिन्न धार्मिक आयोजन हुए, जिसमें कोरोना महामारी की जारी गाइड़लाइन की पालना करते हुए गौशाला के पदाधिकारियों समेत कई गोभक्तों ने भाग लिया। गोभक्तों ने गोमाता व भगवान कृष्ण के जयकारें लगए एवं गाय-नंदी को लापसी और गुड़ खिलाया।

गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव में सुबह साढ़े दस बजे समाजसेवी आजाद अग्रवाल ने गाजे-बाजे के साथ कृष्ण मंदिर के शिखर पर ध्वजा चढ़ाई। इसके बाद मुख्य अतिथि विधायक लोढ़ा ने भगवान कृष्ण व गोमाता की आरती व पूजा-अर्चना की। इस दाैरान गोभक्तों ने गोमाता की आरती व पूजा कर उन्हें लापसी खिलाई। महोत्सव में गोशाला उपाध्यक्ष डॉ. रवि शर्मा, मंत्री बाबूलाल परिहार, कोषाध्यक्ष देवीलाल अग्रवाल, जनरल निरीक्षक विक्रम कुमार गहलोत ने विधायक का स्वागत किया। महोत्सव में संस्था के कार्यकर्ताओं समेत महिलाओं व पुरुषों ने गोमाता व नदीं को तिलक लगाकर गुड़-लापसी खिलाई।

कृष्ण मंदिर मेंं हुए भजन-कीर्तन
महिला मंडल की ओर से कृष्ण मंदिर परिसर में भजन-कीर्तन कार्यक्रम रखा गया, जिसमें महिला गायक कलाकारों ने विभिन्न भजनों की प्रस्तुतियां देकर श्रोताओं को मोहित कर दिया। सभी महिलाओं व गोभक्तों को प्रसादी वितरण की गई। कार्यक्रम के पहले महिलाओं ने गाय-नंदी की पूजा की एवं कथा सुनीं। इसके बाद व्रत खोले। शहर के कलापुरा सड़क पर गोपालजी मंदिर में गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव मनाया। श्रद्धालुओं ने भगवान कृष्ण की पूजा-अर्चना कर सुख-समृद्धि के लिए मन्नतें मांगी। कार्यक्रम में सकाराम वैष्णव, राकेश कुमार,कानाराम देवासी, गणेशराम व हरनाराम देवासी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें