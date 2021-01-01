पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीन:शिवगंज उपखंड क्षेत्र के चार केंद्रों पर 14 दिन में 575 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को लगाई कोरोना वैक्सीन

शिवगंज8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वैक्सीन लगवाने में महिलाएं आगे, शिवगंज से अधिक ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में कोरोना वैक्सीन के प्रति रहा उत्साह

शिवगंज उपखंड में चिकित्सा विभाग के 4 वैक्सीन केंद्रों पर शुक्रवार तक 14 दिनों में 575 लोगों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवा दी है। वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए पुरुषों के मुकाबले महिलाओं ने अधिक पंजीयन करवाया और वैक्सीन भी लगवाई है। ब्लॉक चिकित्सा विभाग को प्रथम चरण में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने का लक्ष्य 703 लोगों का दिया है, जिसमें करीब 70 प्रतिशत महिलाओं एवं 30 प्रतिशत पुरुषों ने पिछले 14 दिनों में वैक्सीन लगवाई है।

लेकिन अभी भी पंजीकृत 128 लोगों के कोरोना वैक्सीन लगानी शेष रही है। वैक्सीन लगवाने का निर्धारित लक्ष्य अर्जित करने के लिए चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से केंद्रों पर प्रयास जारी है। चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि जिन लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाई जानी शेष रही है, उसमें गर्भवती महिला, धात्री महिला, गंभीर रोगग्रस्त व बाहर गए हुए लोग शामिल है।

कोरोना वैक्सीन केंद्रों पर पिछले करीब दो सप्ताह में शिवगंज नगर से ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में अधिक लोगों ने कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाई है। शिवगंज नगरीय क्षेत्र में 209 लोगों एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 366 लोगों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई है। वैक्सीन के चारों केंद्रों पर प्रथम चरण का लक्ष्य दिया था,उसमें एक भी केंद्र ने अभी तक लक्ष्य अर्जित नहीं किया है।

चार केंद्रों ने 81.79 फीसदी पाया लक्ष्य

  • शिवगंज नगर के वैक्सीन केंद्र पर 229 के मुकाबले 209
  • पोसालिया केंद्र पर 173 के मुकाबले 110
  • पालडीएम केंद्र पर 167 के मुकाबले 153
  • कैलाशनगर केंद्र पर 134 के मुकाबले 103 लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई
  • ब्लॉक चिकित्सा विभाग ने अभी तक 81.79 प्रतिशत लक्ष्य हासिल किया है

इधर, घट रहे पॉजिटिव, 7 दिन में मिला 1 कोरोना मरीज
शिवगंज ब्लॉक क्षेत्र में पिछले 7 दिन में कोरोना जांच के लिए 293 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए, जिसमें सिर्फ एक कोरोना मरीज मिला है। वह भी ग्रामीण क्षेत्र का निवासी है। शिवगंज में 22 से 28 जनवरी तक 152 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए, जिसमें एक भी व्यक्ति पॉजिटिव नहीं पाया गया है। जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में इस अवधि दौरान 141 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए, उसमें कैलाशनगर सेक्टर के एक व्यक्ति की जांच रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है।

अब तक 10 लोगों की हो चुकी है मौत
शिवगंज ब्लॉक क्षेत्र में कोरोना महामारी से अब तक 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जिसमें अरबन क्षेत्र में 3 व रूरल क्षेत्र में 7 लोग शामिल हैं। कोरोना जांच के लिए कुल 17021 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए, जिसमें अरबन क्षेत्र में 10660 लोग एवं रूरल क्षेत्र में 6361 लोग शामिल है।

अरबन में 342 लोग व रूरल में 215 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे, जिसमें अरबन में 333 लोग व रूरल में 207 लोग उपचार के बाद ठीक हो गए हैं, जबकि इस समय अरबन में 3 व रूरल में 7 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव है, जिन्हें होम क्वारेंटाइन किया गया है। काेविड सेंटर में एक भी मरीज नहीं है।

किस विभाग मेें कितने पंजीकृत
कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रथम चरण में सबसे अधिक पंजीयन महिला बाल विकास विभाग एवं सबसे कम आयुर्वेदिक विभाग में हुए हैं।

  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग : 207
  • महिला बाल विकास विभाग : 302
  • आयुर्वेदिक विभाग : 7
  • स्वास्थ्य मित्र : 148
  • निजी स्वास्थ्य विभाग : 39

575 लोगों को लगा चुके हैं वैक्सीन
शिवगंज ब्लॉक क्षेत्र में कोरोना वैक्सीन के लिए पहले चरण में 703 लोगों का पंजीयन हुआ है, जिसमें से 575 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगवा दी है। अब सिर्फ पंजीकृत 128 लोग ही शेष रहे हैं, जिसमें गर्भवती महिला, धात्री महिला, गंभीर रोगग्रस्त व बाहर चल गए व्यक्ति ही सम्मिलित हैं। प्रथम चरण के निर्धारित लक्ष्य को जल्द ही पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। शुभ संदेश यह है कि पिछले एक सप्ताह के दौरान शिवगंज शहर में एक भी कोरोना मरीज नहीं मिला है। केवल ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में एक व्यक्ति पॉजिटिव आया है।
- डॉ. कौशल औहरी, मुख्य ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी, शिवगंज

